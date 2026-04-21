Chelsea endured a night to forget on Tuesday, slipping to a humbling 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The result leaves Liam Rosenior’s side in real danger of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification for next season

With five straight losses in the Premier League, the Chelsea boss has admitted that urgent changes are needed to halt the slide

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Chelsea slumped to a damaging defeat against Brighton on April 21 – a result that not only dented their European ambitions but also dragged the club into an unwanted piece of history.

Coming into the contest, Chelsea were desperate to halt a worrying slide and reignite their push for a top-five finish. Instead, the evening unravelled almost immediately.

Chelsea Set Unwanted Premier League Record Last Seen 114 Years Ago After Losing to Brighton. Photos by Darren Walsh and Glyn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea set unwanted 114-year EPL record

Ferdi Kadioglu struck inside three minutes after a poorly defended corner, setting the tone for what followed. Chelsea drifted through the first half, managing just a single attempt in a display that lacked urgency and belief.

After the break, there was a brief improvement in intent, but it did little to change the direction of the game.

Brighton doubled their advantage in the 56th minute when Giorginio Rutter set up Hinshelwood, exposing more slack defending.

Any lingering hope disappeared late on. Danny Welbeck came off the bench to add a third in stoppage time, sealing a comprehensive win for the home side.

According to Fotmob, this is the first time in 114 years that Chelsea have lost five successive league matches without finding the net, a run not seen since 1912, underlining the depth of the crisis engulfing the London side.

Chelsea Set Unwanted Premier League Record Last Seen 114 Years Ago After Losing to Brighton. Photo by Glyn Kirk.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea's UCL qualification in doubt; coach reacts

The result leaves Chelsea seventh on the table, now trailing Liverpool by seven points in the race for Champions League qualification, with only four matches remaining. Brighton, meanwhile, leapfrog them and tighten their grip on a European spot.

After the final whistle, manager Liam Rosenior did not hide his frustration. He said, as quoted by the Evening Standard:

“By far. By far. It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game.

“I keep coming out and defending the players. That was indefensible, that performance tonight. The manner of the goals we conceded, the duels that we lost. Something has to change drastically right here, right now.”

“We lost too many duels,” he added. “I feel numb.”

The 41 year old continued with a brutally honest assessment.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror. I can't come out and lie. I tell the truth. That was an unacceptable performance at every level.”

With confidence drained and time running out, Chelsea now face a daunting task to salvage anything from a season that is slipping away fast.

Source: YEN.com.gh