A video captured an usher trying to seize a church member's phone because the latter was operating the gadget during service

The church member, however, refused to let go of the mobile device as the usher tried to take it from him

In the video, the usher could be seen dancing to the praise and worship song as he held on to the gadget

A video of an usher trying to seize a church member's phone has caused quite a stir on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the usher could be seen trying to collect the phone from the church member because the latter was operating the gadget during service.

Video captured usher trying to seize church member's phone. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

While the church member held on to his phone, the usher was adamant on seizing it and he could be seen dancing to the praise and worship song.

Some church members capturing the moment on camera laughed over the development.

Social media reacts

Many Nigerians on social media expressed displeasure over the development and they soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @christyflexy wrote:

"Do u think by dancing I’ll give you my phone? Am I in school, Abeg ooo, let’s all be guided, it’s also my father’s house."

@mo_lilleey said:

"It’s the ushers dance for me."

@sohigh_xy commented:

"Usher wey u suppose pull close and deck… smh."

@o_tony wrote:

"This ushers are funny. Someone came to church voluntarily and you want to seize his phone. You can either tell him to put it away so as not to distract others or worse case scenario, leave. Mind you, this only happens to the poor / Average people."

@nuella_golden.n said:

"I find this very annoying, it's better to whisper to him to put his phone away. Why you go collect my phone."

