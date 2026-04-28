The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria has urged Ghanaians in South Africa to prioritise their safety ahead of a planned protest on Tuesday, April 28, 2026

The advisory follows reports and viral videos of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians

Shop owners have been asked to close for the day and avoid protest areas, while all citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and keep a low profile

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Ghanaians in South Africa have been advised to prioritise their personal safety ahead of the planned protest by a group identified as the March Organisation on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

This was contained in an advisory issued by the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria on April 28.

Benjamin Quarshie, Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa advises Ghanaians to stay indoors ahead of planned xenophobic protest. Photo credit: Ghana High Commission, Pretoria/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The notice was issued on the back of reports and viral videos of xenophobic incidents targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, in some parts of the country.

Signed on behalf of the High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, the notice also urged the Ghanaian community in South Africa to exercise heightened caution ahead of planned demonstrations over immigration issues.

“I urge everyone to continue exercising heightened vigilance and to place the highest priority on personal safety during this period,” the statement said.

Ghanaian shop owners have also been advised to shut their businesses for the day and avoid areas where protests are expected.

Additionally, the Ghana High Commission in South Africa cautioned Ghanaians against taking part in any public gatherings that could escalate into confrontations.

“Shop owners are strongly encouraged to close their businesses for the day and avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place,” it further advised.

“Please refrain from participating in public gatherings that could escalate into confrontation,” the statement added.

Ghanaians were further advised to maintain a low profile and act with discretion both in public and online, including avoiding the sharing of content that could be seen as provocative or inflammatory.

The High Commission said it would provide further updates as the situation develops.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to advisory to Ghanaians in SA

The Ghana High Commission’s advisory to Ghanaians in South Africa has sparked reactions online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Tema Montana said:

"Why not start evacuating our citizens in SA...it's not safe...the high commission must initiate moves to evacuate our citizens and also to cancel the free visa policy for now...ghanaians should be restricted from going to south africa...please do this before people start dying "

.@Godsway Amaglo also said:

"Please evacuate the people, that's all."

@Nana Kwame Aikins Senior commented:

"Well noted, really appreciate the information."

United Party’s Solomon Owusu recounts a near-death experience in South Africa. Photo credit: Solomon Owusu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Solomon recounts near-death experience in South Africa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Solomon Owusu, a leading member of the United Party (UP), has recounted a near-fatal stabbing incident he experienced in Pretoria, South Africa

Speaking on Joy News’ AM Show, he shared the account while commenting on recent xenophobic attacks targeting African migrants, including Ghanaians

His remarks came amid growing concerns over the safety of foreign nationals following a viral video showing a South African woman asking African migrants to leave the country

Source: YEN.com.gh