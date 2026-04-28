Kubala King was spotted on the streets of Sunyani after his deportation from Scotland, drawing fresh public attention

The viral video showed him moving quietly and even pausing to check clothes by a roadside shop, sparking concern about his condition

Reactions online have been emotional, with many Ghanaians questioning his well-being and asking about the presence of family support

Kubala King, known in private life as Kofi Agyemang Offeh, has once again drawn public attention after a new video showed him walking quietly along a street in Sunyani.

Kubala King spotted in Sunyani as reactions pour in over his current state. Image credit: alexismarridia, Moors Northern Tribe

Source: UGC

The footage, which has since spread across social media, captured him moving in front of a small roadside shop, dressed in his usual royal-themed outfit that has come to define his identity.

At one point in the video, Kubala King was also seen pausing briefly to check out clothes being sold along the roadside, a simple moment that added to the striking nature of the scene.

Unlike his earlier viral appearances filled with bold declarations and strong presence, this moment felt different. His slow steps and distant look quickly became the focus of discussion.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many who watched the clip said he appeared withdrawn, with some describing him as looking lost in thought as he passed by without engaging much with those around him.

The ordinary setting made the moment even more noticeable, a busy street, everyday activity, yet a figure many recognise moving quietly through it all.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Netizens expressed concerns over the video

The reactions online were immediate and emotional. Several users expressed sadness, pointing to how far his life seems to have shifted in recent years.

Others began asking deeper questions about his well-being, wondering whether he had the right support system around him.

Concerns about his mental health were also raised in parts of the conversation, although there has been no official confirmation on any such claims.

Check out some comments below:

Kezia commented:

"But it’s sad, oh, hm."

Nana-1 commented:

"The guy is not happy."

Queen Presh Sinnie commented:

"This is sad, King ilizweeee."

Efia Franca commented:

"Please give him food, he is hungry 🙏."

Ama Adoma commented:

"But where are his family members? OMG, he needs to be checked. He is not well."

What led to Kofi Offeh's deportation

Kubala King’s return to Ghana followed his deportation from Scotland, where he had been involved in a controversial attempt to establish what he described as the “Kingdom of Kubala.”

Reports indicated that he and a small group of followers had settled in a wooded area in the Scottish Borders, claiming ancestral ownership of the land.

The situation drew attention from local authorities, leading to legal and immigration challenges that eventually resulted in his removal from the country.

Before that chapter, Offeh had lived a completely different life. He was known as an opera singer performing under the name Nino, building his craft in the UK and appearing on media platforms such as BBC Focus on Africa.

His journey at the time reflected ambition, discipline, and a clear artistic direction rooted in the world of Opera.

That contrast between past and present has become central to how people view him today.

The man who once pursued music on international stages is now widely recognised for a bold and controversial persona that continues to divide opinion.

This latest sighting in Sunyani, however, has shifted the tone.

Kubala King arrives at location in Ghana he plans to build his kingdom after deportation. Image credit: Moors Northern Tribe

Source: UGC

Kubala King hailed in Sunyani

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating online captured the deported Kubala King in Sunyani seated by a roadside store as a crowd gathered around him.

People were heard chanting “Kubala” and hailing him as their king, creating a lively moment that quickly spread online.

His appearance has revived discussions about his earlier statement that his next kingdom would be established in Sunyani.

Source: YEN.com.gh