The NPP MP Rev Ntim Fordjour, has threatened a lawsuit against the transgender Angel Maxine over LGBTQ allegations against him

The Member of Parliament for Assin South and Deputy Minister for Education had earlier denied allegations that he is homosexual

Lawyers of the NPP's Ntim Fordjour have demanded that Angel Maxine retract her statement and apologise to their client

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Rev Ntim Fordjour has threatened legal action against Angel Maxine over accusations that he is homosexual.

Rev Ntim Fordjour threatens legal action against Angel Maxine over LGBTQ claims. Image credit: @Ntim, @angelmaxine

Source: Facebook

On April 16, 2026, the Ghanaian transgender dropped a strong allegation against the NPP MP, claiming he is homosexual and accusing him of being his partner.

On Saturday, April 18, 2026, Rev Fordjour dismissed the claims as untrue. Speaking on Okay FM, he suggested that Angel Maxine was only seeking to tarnish his image due to his strong stance against LGBTQ in Ghana.

“The guy making the accusation is a man turning himself into a woman. Such a person is the one making these allegations against me. It is never true that I am gay. If I were gay, why would I champion the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill?” he questioned.

“Have you ever seen an armed robber calling for laws to arrest robbers? What he is saying is not true,” he added.

Rev Ntim Fordjour is among MPs seeking the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Watch the YouTube video of Rev Ntim Fordjour speaking below:

Ntim Fordjour threatens lawsuit against Angel Maxine

The lawyers of Rev Ntim Fordjour have written to Angel Maxine over his allegations against their client.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, they are demanding that she retract her statement and apologise, or they will proceed with legal actions should she ignore the directives.

Ntim Fordjour's lawyers claimed that the Ghanaian transgender’s accusations have caused their client reputational damage.

“...the reputational damage you have caused our Client is incalculable given the fact that it is your advertisement that you are also active on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and many other places in the digital world.”

“We have the full instructions of our Client to demand you immediately and permanently cease and desist from making any further defamatory statements about our Client. Further, we demand an unconditional retraction of the defamatory material you gratuitously fed the whole world and render an unqualified apology to our Client.”

“Take notice and notice is hereby given that if you fail, refuse and/or neglect to comply with the terms of this letter, seven (7) clear days from 27th April, 2026, our Client shall seek legal redress without further recourse to you,” as part of the letter read.

Rev Ntim Fordjour denies LGBTQ allegations by the Ghanaian transgender Angel Maxine. Image credit: @Ntim

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post of the letter is below:

Angel Maxine's mother reacts to anti-LGBTQ bill

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Maxine's mother, Rev Araba Forson, broke her silence on the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

In a video, the lady pastor stated that members of the community are born with it, not made, and thus the bill should be cancelled.

The mother's remarks have triggered massive reactions on social media, as Ghanaians have blasted her for her defence.

Source: YEN.com.gh