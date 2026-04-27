WhatsApp To End Support for Old Android Phones in September 2026, Details Emerge
- WhatsApp will end support for phones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 after September 8, 2026
- The move is to ensure that phones running WhatsApp are not too weak to properly run new features and upcoming updates planned
- Users have therefore been advised to either back up their messages or acquire newer smartphones
WhatsApp, beginning from September 8, 2026, will no longer function on older Android smartphones.
This comes as the messaging app upgrades its minimum system requirements.
The new twist means mobile devices running versions older than Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) will no longer be supported.
Due to this, phone users who continue using Android 5.0 or 5.1 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp for messaging and calls, and will also lose updates once the deadline is reached.
Decision to end support for older phones
The move by WhatsApp forms part of its ambition to introduce more enhanced features and stronger security standards.
A report by WABetaInfo, the platform that tracks changes on WhatsApp, stated that older devices are too outdated to effectively run new WhatsApp updates.
New features on the horizon
Despite its decision to end support for older phones, WhatsApp continues to develop new tools to improve user experience, including a planned feature known as notification bubbles.
The feature is designed to ensure users can seamlessly multitask. Instead of switching apps, users will be able to access chats through floating icons that appear on their screen.
This builds on existing Android multitasking features but simplifies the process by integrating a dedicated shortcut directly into WhatsApp notifications.
Currently, WhatsApp supports Android 5.0 and above, but once the policy takes effect, support will be limited to Android 6.0 and newer.
Back up your chats before the deadline
To ensure WhatsApp users on older Android versions do not lose important conversations, users have been advised to back up their chats prior to September 2026.
WhatsApp provides two main backup options: Google Drive backup via in-app settings and local storage backup, which is saved automatically on the device.
The local backup option allows manual transfer of chat history to another device and is useful for users with limited cloud storage.
iPhone users not affected
iPhone users will not be impacted by the planned WhatsApp update. iPad users will also not be affected, as WhatsApp will continue to support devices running iOS 15.1 and above.
It is advisable for users with phones running Android 5.0 or 5.1 to either upgrade to a newer Android version or acquire a more recent smartphone.
Samsung drops list of outdated phones
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung has announced a list of Galaxy devices that will stop receiving future software updates in 2026
Notable among the list are older models (general list): Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A03, and Galaxy A22.
According to Samsung’s update policy, its phones receive software and security updates for a certain number of years.
The tech giant has explained that the affected phones will continue to work normally.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.