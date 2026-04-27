WhatsApp will end support for phones running Android 5.0 and 5.1 after September 8, 2026

The move is to ensure that phones running WhatsApp are not too weak to properly run new features and upcoming updates planned

Users have therefore been advised to either back up their messages or acquire newer smartphones

WhatsApp, beginning from September 8, 2026, will no longer function on older Android smartphones.

This comes as the messaging app upgrades its minimum system requirements.

Messaging app WhatsApp ends support for older versions of Android phones.Photo source: Cheng Xin, Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The new twist means mobile devices running versions older than Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) will no longer be supported.

Due to this, phone users who continue using Android 5.0 or 5.1 will no longer be able to use WhatsApp for messaging and calls, and will also lose updates once the deadline is reached.

Decision to end support for older phones

The move by WhatsApp forms part of its ambition to introduce more enhanced features and stronger security standards.

A report by WABetaInfo, the platform that tracks changes on WhatsApp, stated that older devices are too outdated to effectively run new WhatsApp updates.

New features on the horizon

Despite its decision to end support for older phones, WhatsApp continues to develop new tools to improve user experience, including a planned feature known as notification bubbles.

The feature is designed to ensure users can seamlessly multitask. Instead of switching apps, users will be able to access chats through floating icons that appear on their screen.

This builds on existing Android multitasking features but simplifies the process by integrating a dedicated shortcut directly into WhatsApp notifications.

WhatsApp to cease providing updates to specific Android phones. Photo credit: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

Currently, WhatsApp supports Android 5.0 and above, but once the policy takes effect, support will be limited to Android 6.0 and newer.

Back up your chats before the deadline

To ensure WhatsApp users on older Android versions do not lose important conversations, users have been advised to back up their chats prior to September 2026.

WhatsApp provides two main backup options: Google Drive backup via in-app settings and local storage backup, which is saved automatically on the device.

The local backup option allows manual transfer of chat history to another device and is useful for users with limited cloud storage.

iPhone users not affected

iPhone users will not be impacted by the planned WhatsApp update. iPad users will also not be affected, as WhatsApp will continue to support devices running iOS 15.1 and above.

It is advisable for users with phones running Android 5.0 or 5.1 to either upgrade to a newer Android version or acquire a more recent smartphone.

Samsung drops list of outdated phones

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung has announced a list of Galaxy devices that will stop receiving future software updates in 2026

Notable among the list are older models (general list): Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A03, and Galaxy A22.

According to Samsung’s update policy, its phones receive software and security updates for a certain number of years.

The tech giant has explained that the affected phones will continue to work normally.

Source: YEN.com.gh