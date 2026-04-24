Buyers with GH₵80,000 still had access to cars like Toyota Vitz, Corolla, Yaris and Camry across the Ghanaian market

Hyundai, Kia, Honda and Nissan models also appeared within the same budget range for buyers looking for alternatives

Experts warned buyers to carefully check for hidden damage before making any final purchase decision

Ghanaians looking to own a car with a budget of GH₵80,000 or less still had several options on the market, although most of them fell within older model ranges.

Cars Ghanaians can afford for GH₵80,000 and below in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, The car expert, The New York Times

Source: UGC

The current market showed that buyers within this budget category were largely dealing with vehicles manufactured between the early 2000s and around 2012, with a mix of locally used and a few older foreign used cars available.

Toyota offers variety of such price ranges

Toyota remained one of the most popular choices within this price range. Models like the Toyota Vitz, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Yaris, and even older versions of the Toyota Camry continued to dominate listings.

The Toyota Vitz, especially models between 2007 and 2012, often sold between GH₵60,000 and GH₵80,000, making it a top pick for fuel economy and daily use.

The Corolla, known for its durability, also appeared frequently, with older models still holding strong value due to easy maintenance and availability of spare parts.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles also provided solid alternatives for buyers seeking affordability and fuel efficiency.

Cars like the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Accent, Kia Picanto, and Kia Rio were commonly seen within this price bracket.

These models were often preferred by drivers looking for lower fuel consumption and relatively cheaper maintenance compared to some competitors.

Honda and Nissan options were also present, although slightly less dominant. Vehicles such as the Honda Civic, Honda Odyssey, and Nissan Sunny or Versa offered a balance between performance and comfort.

However, some buyers remained cautious due to slightly higher maintenance costs compared to Toyota.

Interestingly, some older luxury vehicles also appeared within the same budget. Certain models of the Mercedes-Benz C Class from around 2005 to 2008 could be found priced between GH₵70,000 and GH₵75,000.

While these cars offered comfort and style, many experts advised caution due to potentially higher maintenance costs.

The mentioned cars come with risks

Despite the variety, buyers were reminded that cars within this price range often came with risks. Many were older vehicles, and some might have hidden faults that were not immediately visible.

Experts continued to stress the importance of proper inspection before making any purchase decision.

In the end, while GH₵80,000 might not secure a brand-new car, it still offered access to several reliable options for buyers who were willing to inspect carefully and make informed choices.

A car dealer shares where Ghanaians can buy cars at discounted costs, following the Automobile Dealers Union of Ghana (ADUG)'s move to slash prices. Image credit: (Tramino)Getty Images, ABK Autocare

Source: Getty Images

Car dealer spoke on 15% vehicle reduction

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car dealer ABK Autocare said major garages have already reduced their car prices following a recent policy declaration.

He criticised roadside car sellers for maintaining old prices despite the market shift.

The TikTok car dealer urged sellers to reduce prices and resist the temptation of greed to allow more Ghanaians to afford vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh