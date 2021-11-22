Nigerian music star, Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo recently held his wedding introduction ceremony

Sina Rambo's parents as well as his billionaire uncle, Davido’s father were present at the occasion

Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke presented his nephew’s in-laws with bags of cash at the lovely ceremony

Nigerian singer, Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, recently made big-money moves at his nephew, Sina Rambo’s wedding introduction.

Sina Rambo and his wife, Heidi Dagmar Korth’s families got acquainted at the simple ceremony that has made headlines on social media.

Davido’s father no doubt made a lasting impression on his nephew’s in-laws after he presented them with bags of cash.

In a trending video online, Adedeji Adeleke was heard thanking Sina’s wife’s family for letting them marry their beautiful daughter.

He also said he was giving them a token of love as he presented them with big bags of cash.

The elderly Adeleke’s grand gesture was followed by rounds of applause from the seated guests.

Davido’s father no doubt moved a number of internet users with his show of wealth and many of them prayed to have an in-law like him.

Olori_erosion:

“Na this king Inlaw I won get ooo.”

Ajagbeola:

“Cashout Family.”

Thedsempiree:

“Na this kind in-law I wan get oo.”

Inspiredbyallthings077:

“Who Dey single for their family abeg just asking.”

Just_somm_r.b:

“Mummy still pack daddy money join.”

Nice one.

Davido's uncle Senator Adeleke gushes as he meets grandson for the first time

Davido’s politician uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has now met with his grandson, Jordan, for the first time.

Grandparents are known to always fawn over their grandkids and it wasn’t any different in the senior Adeleke’s case after he beheld his grandson’s presence.

Taking to social media, Senator Adeleke’s son, BRed, shared a series of videos of the moment his son met with his grandpa.

In one of the cute clips, little Jordan was seen being carried to meet his grandfather as BRed introduced them. The young boy looked confused initially but they later bonded.

Source: Yen.com.gh