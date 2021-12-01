A distressed Nigerian man caused a huge stir at a bank's premises over unauthorised deductions from his account

The distressed customer armed with a rope threatened to take his own life while screaming to bank officials that they can take the money

Bankers and some customers could be seen pleading and struggling with the man to prevent him from going ahead with his threat

An angry customer took an unexpected approach to communicate his displeasure over unauthorised deductions made to his account.

The unidentified male customer showed up at a bank with a rope and threatened to kill himself, alleging that the bank transferred his money to hackers who compromised his account.

Bankers made frantic efforts to stop him Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @rootstv.nigeria

Unfamiliar transaction of N45Ok was made on his account

Roots TV Nigeria who shared a video from the incident on Instagram reports that the man had earlier reported an unfamiliar transaction of N450,000 on his account to the bank.

The complainant was directed by the bank to get a court order to prove he had no business with the recipient of the money.

He reportedly got the court order only to be informed by bank officials that the transaction had been facilitated in favor of the supposed hacker.

In the clip, bank officials and some customers engaged in a struggle to wrest the rope from the distressed man.

The incident was said to have happened at United Bank For Africa (UBA) Iju branch, Lagos.

Nigerians react

@megarates_crypto wrote:

"Same thing happened to me at kuda bank I transferred from zenith to kuda not knowing it’s a scam , when I discover it was scammer I went to bank and they placed lien on the Acct."

@euestrellas2017 stated:

"UBA does this intentionally. They did this exact thing to my in-law. His UBA card got stock in another ATM , after the weekend he went to make report on Tuesday . After he reported and filled the form for another card, he started getting debit alert . All his fund was transferred."

@iambayo01 remarked:

"Nigeria???? That country is finished. In if you are not involved in such transactions with the hacker ,you will get your money back completed. Good bye NAIJA."

@donatusgodwin opined:

"They have preached heaven on earth for me in UBA Bank, I told them I can't have a card to that account, instead of me picking a card, I would rather close the account. I can't collect card n start hearing rubbish God forbid."

