Sibusiso Fayindlala is a hit in the social media space after sharing his snaps before and after becoming a successful businessman

The young and ambitious guy started out as a recycling worker collecting used plastic containers but now owns an office

Judging from the viral snaps, it seems the man has now landed a decent job and his post is seriously inspiring many local Saffas

Sibusiso Mbongiseni Fayindlala has shared the brilliant story of his life. The man's pics reveal that he started as a hustler, collecting bottles and papers for recycling. However, he never gave up on his dreams.

He now owns his office and posted an image showing him comfortably sitting at his desk. The ambitious guy is wearing a formal outfit. It’s a direct contrast to the other image where he is seen wearing workwear, collecting used bottles and plastic for recycling.

Mbongiseni did all of this in the name of putting food on the table for his family and he is a true inspiration as he managed to land a decent job. He wrote on Twitter and his post is receiving all the positive comments from local peeps:

“How it started vs how it's going.”

@Edufetty_o said:

“My office looks exactly like this, stop your jealousy man.”

@Mrembol_Ka1 said:

“Beke le beke. Yes Sir.”

@LinganiSisa said:

“Nazoke Sbuda.”

@BavumileSibiya said:

“You in the recycling business? Or am I reading it poorly?”

@Bhokolosh2 said:

“Hard work and consistency lead to greatness.”

@DipruZ said:

“Bosso ya di bosso.”

@Mayonish1 said:

“Well done Sibusiso.”

@Nkosinathisab16 said:

“Salute, I respect you my brother.”

@KingZwelihle said:

“You just inspired me grootman to keep on working hard dankie.”

@Boitume2593 said:

“Well done Sbu, great stuff.”

@Ngqah5 said:

“Things we love to see.”

@Mbizos1 said:

“From the ashes, we rise.”

@Nomsie_Nomsie said:

“Rise above Meneer...”

@Thjegainacc said:

“Inspirational indeed.”

@NatTurner said:

“Are you now the CEO of a recycling company???”

“Hustle mogirl”: Mom makes R300 recycling bottles, says she uses cash for food

In a related piece, YEN.com.gh posted that a video of a local mom and her son collecting bottles to recycle has inspired Mzansi.

The pair take the crunched-up plastic items to the local recycling plant and receive about R300 for their hard work.

Heading online, Twitter user @Mmasechaba_Mpho shared the sweet clip and says she plans on using the cash to buy some much-needed groceries for the household.

"We made R300 from this, I’m on my way to get some fresh bread for tomorrow’s breakfast for the kids," she captioned the post.

