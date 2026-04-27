Ghanaian actor Kalybos has welcomed his first child three years after he tied the knot with his wife, Antwiwaa

The actor took to his Instagram page to announce the good news, claiming it was a birthday blessing

Kalybos’ new baby has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many congratulating the family

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Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos, also known as Richard Kweku Asante, has welcomed a new baby.

Ghanaian Actor and Comedian Kalybos and his wife welcome their first baby, fans celebrate online. Image credit: Kalybos

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, the content creator known for the "Boy Abr3" skit, who was celebrating his birthday, shared a photo of himself with a baby carrier and a balloon with the inscription “Welcome Baby”.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“+1 Today with another blessing from above already added to my LIFE. Indeed God did.”

Unfortunately, the actor Kalybos did not unveil the gender of the baby.

The news has ignited widespread reactions, with fans congratulating him with heartfelt messages.

The Instagram post of Kalybos is below:

Reactions after Kalybos welcomed his new baby

YEN.com.gh has compiled social media comments after Kalybos announced the presence of his new baby, and below are some of the reactions.

Gloria Sarfo wrote:

"Halleluuuuuuuuuuuuuyah 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 Happy blessed birthday to you Champ🎊🎉🎊 April borns are the best 🌟👌🏾 More blessings to you and yours💝💝💝."

Prince David Osei wrote:

"Blessed birthday, my real Negga🎂 Onua God bless you plenty wai .. Latest father in town Daddy Kaly daycare 💪😉."

Selly Galley wrote:

"Aww 😍 happy blessed birthday and big congratulations to you Kaly 😍❤️❤️."

Lartey wrote:

"Happy birthday 🔥🔥🔥🔥 and congratulations to you ❤️."

Kalybos' marriage with Antwiwaa

On November 11, 2013, Kalybos tied the knot with Antwiwaa in a beautiful traditional wedding.

The simple but colourful saw many celebrities gracing the occasion. The likes of his rumoured girlfriend Ahuofe Patri and other industry players were present.

Speaking about his decision to leave his girlfriend of five years and marry his new wife, Kalybos explained that, while he valued his previous relationship, he realised that being together for an extended period did not mean he was obliged to marry her.

He said he assessed the relationship and felt it was not going in the direction he wanted for his future. This reflection led him to make the difficult decision to move on.

The Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos said that after he appeared on the Girls Aloud podcast.

Six months after he tied the knot with Antwiwaa, the content creator disclosed that he was thoroughly enjoying his new marital life, even wishing he had leapt sooner.

In an interview with Felicia Osei on Onua FM, the actor gushed about the sweetness of marriage, confessing that he had no idea it could be this fulfilling until he said "I do" to the love of his life.

Watch a YouTube video of Kalybos’ wedding ceremony with Antwiwaa below:

Kalybos and his wife, Antwiwaa, spent time abroad and paired in matching outfits. Image credit: Kalybos

Source: TikTok

Kalybos and his wife chill abroad

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that in a video shared on TikTok, Kalybos and wife, Antwiwaa, spent time abroad and paired in matching outfits.

In the video, the adorable pair can be seen holding hands while wearing an orange sweater, blue jeans, and boots.

In the comments section of the footage, many Ghanaians were excited to see the wedded couple having a good time.

Source: YEN.com.gh