Billionaire husband of Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko has stirred massive reactions online after a post a shared

Ned posted a rare photo of his son, Munir, with the Nollywood actress and his elder sisters, Maya and Naya, amidst his marital crisis

Nigerians have reacted to the billionaire's post and some of them urged him to take the girls on vacation like he usually does for Munir

The billionaire husband of Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko, sparked reactions on social media after sharing a photo of his son with the Nollywood star, Munir, and his other siblings.

Ned is reported to be having issues with one of his wives and the children of the wife are in his custody.

The billionaire amidst the crisis shared a photo of Munir and his sisters Maya and Naya having a good time and Nigerians can't stop talking about the photo.

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Ned Nwoko sharing the photo of his children.

We picked some of the reactions, read below:

Glitzann:

"You wan confuse us make we say you love them equally.... Carry Maya and Naya go vacation make them see our saviour cross."

Tejumade17:

"Of course, the divorced woman isn’t expected to go away with the grown ones, but the youngest only and she can always come to check on the others from time to time."

Laqrist:

"So he couldn’t keep the tenets of loving them equally?"

Joycedivine4life:

"They are his children and can't disown them because of the fallout with estranged wife."

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife returns to Morocco after failed marriage

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Laila Nwoko, the ex-wife of Ned Nwoko had divorced him.

She shared photos on her Instagram page that shows she has moved on with her life and is having the best time with her kids.

Laila who confirmed rumours of her divorce with Ned said there was nothing between them again and Nigerians reacted to the report.

She was the last wife until Ned married Regina Daniels in addition at age 19.

