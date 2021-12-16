Over 100 People Pay for same already-occupied 11 apartments, confusion erupts

A video of people complaining about being duped by agents who rented out apartments already occupied has gone viral

In the clip, they all narrated how they paid at different times only to come by and see that others had been scammed liked them

Many people who reacted to the video online said that those who take advantage of the bad housing situation in Lagos should be dealt with

A video showing some people who had paid for the same set of apartments in Akoka area of Lagos state has stirred a lot of reactions online.

According to @instablog9ja that shared the video, over 100 people paid for 11 newly built apartments.

The people narrated how they paid at different times. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Few apartments, many prospective tenants

In the clip, a man who already made a down payment of over GHC6,000 for a mini flat spoke about how he met someone who also paid for the same house.

The young man said the agent he paid to promised that he would move into the house by the second week of December.

Other people who spoke in the video narrated how they were surprised to find out that the flats they rented had already been occupied.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,600 comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

_aniscooser said:

"What these people are facing shouldn’t be taken for granted. It’s stressful. I hope they get through this."

wattsamos said:

"Developer don use una money build house run. The only solution is to demolish the house."

cakes_nd_pops

"Nigerians and wickedness 5 and 6, we are our own problem."

lichy_com said:

"Dem use their money complete the house."

johnarthur222 said:

"Oh good God this is totally pure wickedness."

tufinplug said:

"These ppl talking don't know the real gist. I paid since 5months ago and they keep posting us."

ambassadorted said:

"Welcome to Lagos. If it's too cheap to be real run!"

GHC11,200 house rent

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing an apartment in the Ajah area of Lagos state that goes for N750,000 yearly rent stirred massive reactions on social media.

A man with the social media handle @ETUKMMA who posted the video said that he saw the apartment on the island when he went house hunting.

He added that when he got home and saw everything that he owns, he wondered how they would fit in the apartment.

