Kind Soldier Spends Christmas With Poor Kids in War-Torn State; Gives Them Gifts

A kind Nigerian soldier, Lt Col AA Adekuoroye, has gone out of his way to make children happy despite his tight schedule

The selfless man was photographed amidst kids in Adamawa state as he shared gifts to the innocent children

Lt Col AA Adekuoroye thanked God for the grace to do such as he said that the time he spent with them was fun

A Nigerian soldier, Lt Col AA Adekuoroye, has again shown great kindness to disadvantaged poor people kids in a war-ravaged area in the northern part of the country.

Recall that YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the same soldier gave much joy to some children as he aided them in school months ago. He once served in Sambisa.

The man thanked God for being able to show such kindness.

He once gave out chairs and tables

The man built chairs and tables for the students of Foundation Nursery and Primary School in Kuzum, Bazza Town, Michika months ago.

The soldier gave God the glory for the grace to carry out the project. He also appreciated the support from colleagues and the hospitality he got from the community he was deployed to.

How he spent his Christmas

In his latest drive to put smiles on faces, he spent Christmas day with children in a war-torn zone in Adamawa.

Photos he shared with YEN.com.gh showed how he interacted with the kids. One of the snaps has him giving gifts to them.

Another shows him in the midst of the kids holding a microphone as they all surrounded him, wearing happy faces.

Lt Col AA Adekuoroye said:

"My Christmas children Carnival today in Michika. It was fun. All glory be to God... it was fun today celebrating my Xmas with these innocent kids in the North East."

Policeman gifted out bags of rice on Christmas Day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a viral video shared online captured a Nigerian policeman doing the unusual as he blessed people on Boxing Day so that they would not go hungry.

In the clip, after the man had interacted with them; asking the people how they celebrated their Christmas, he went into the boot of his car.

The man brought out bags of rice and handed one each to them. He even gave a bag to the keke man driving them.

