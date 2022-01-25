There was uproar at a bank situated in Ikotun area of Lagos as an angry customer registered his displeasure at their service in an unexpected way

The Nigerian man seized a property belonging to the bank as he slammed the bank officials over an unauthorized deduction to his account

The irate man went live on Instagram to record his complaint despite pleas from a female banker

A Nigerian man caused a huge stir at a bank in Ikotun, Lagos as he lamented an unauthorized deduction to his account that has been unattended to.

In a clip from the incident shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man is seen with equipment belonging to the bank as he threatened to break the item.

He shouted at the top of his voice Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

He refused to be calmed

The man then stated that he is live on Instagram about the matter, a move a female banker tried to arrest but was unsuccessful as the angry customer stood his ground.

Shouting at the top of his voice, he reprimanded the female banker for trying to stop him from recording the incident in the bank.

According to the man, he has been showing up at the bank every day for a month now and yet they refused to fix the deduction issue.

As more bank officials came around to calm him, the man threatened to leave the premises with the equipment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians call out their respective banks

@honeypels said:

"Access bank na weyrey bank now the way dey deduct money i don't understand."

@coach_champs stated:

"Access bank has the worst customer service ur complaints are never treated as important..especially if they see sey u no too get money for account."

@twehki_ wrote:

"Na wetin I go do wema bank be this they’ll debit someone u no go see wetin u pay for you no go see money …to reverse will be problem."

@mekamajik remarked:

"Until you show dem some madness that’s when they will seriously attend to you yeye bank."

