Ghanaian business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has shared candid advice with young people about the realities of success and wealth

He noted that while many young people aspire to attain financial success, they often overlook the challenges and responsibilities that come with it

The discussion is fuelled by ongoing public interest in his personal life, particularly issues surrounding his marriage, which he addressed during the interview

Ghanaian business magnate Richard Nii Armah Quaye, popularly known as RNAQ, has offered candid advice to young people, cautioning that success and wealth come with serious hidden challenges.

Speaking in an interview on "The Delay Show" hosted by Deloris Frimpong Manso, the entrepreneur explained that achieving financial success is far from the glamorous picture often portrayed, especially to the youth.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye shares insights on the realities of wealth during an interview on The Delay Show. Photo credit: RNAQ/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to RNAQ, becoming successful can complicate personal relationships, making it difficult to determine who is genuinely supportive.

He noted that wealth can sometimes create uncertainty around trust, as people may be drawn to individuals for reasons that are not always sincere.

Sugar and ants analogy

To illustrate his point, the businessman likened wealth to sugar, explaining that just as sugar attracts ants, money and success naturally draw people from different directions.

RNAQ’s comments have sparked online conversations about wealth and personal security. Photo credit: RNAQ/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He added that once the “ants” gather, they may in turn attract other elements, including individuals with questionable intentions.

According to him, if not handled carefully, such situations can expose successful individuals to risks, including threats to their personal security.

RNAQ cautioned that in extreme cases, the pressures and risks associated with wealth could become dangerous if not managed wisely.

He stressed the importance of vigilance, discretion, and careful decision-making in navigating relationships and maintaining personal safety after achieving success.

His remarks have since generated conversations on social media, with many users reflecting on the realities of wealth, influence, and the challenges that come with it.

The discussion has also been amplified by ongoing public interest in aspects of his personal life, including his widely discussed marital issues, which formed part of the broader interview.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Online reactions grow after RNAQ comments

Scores of netizens have reacted to the statements of Richard Nii Armah Quaye. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Nazir Ishaaq commented:

"It takes wisdom to understand him."

NanaBonsu storyteller said:

"This is so true am a former rich man during my time, this was what I observed."

Divine Guinko shared:

"In every situation, there's always something good to learn out of it, and that is where my focus is. He said something remarkable that his biggest mistake is turning a friend into a brother, which led to where he is now."

RNAQ denied Hajia4real's involvement in his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye has addressed claims linking Hajia4Real to his divorce, firmly stating she had no role in his wife’s decision to file, while setting the record straight.

In the interview, the businessman dismissed the claims, arguing that his estranged wife’s legal team was pushing the narrative to shape public opinion against him.

His comments, alongside other assertions about his marriage to Joana Quaye, have sparked widespread discussion online, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Source: YEN.com.gh