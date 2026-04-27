Real Madrid could axe eight players this summer after their nightmare season and some huge names are on the list

From David Alaba to Eduardo Camavinga, Madrid’s brutal rebuild is already taking shape behind the scenes

Real Madrid are behind Barcelona in La Liga title race by a massive 11 points and no one is actually safe

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Real Madrid are reportedly preparing for a major summer overhaul after a frustrating 2025/26 season that has exposed concerns over the squad’s balance, depth, and future direction.

The Spanish giants have endured a difficult campaign, crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich and falling 11 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race after 33 matches.

Eduardo Camavinga is among the eight players who could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

That gap increased after Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Betis on Friday, March 24, while Barcelona secured a 2-0 away victory over Getafe, according to Flashscore.

According to Madrid Universal, club officials are now reviewing several first-team players, with up to eight names facing uncertain futures as Madrid look to reshape the squad for next season.

8 players could leave Real Madrid

Some of the clearest decisions involve experienced defenders David Alaba and Dani Carvajal. Both players are nearing the final stages of their current deals, and neither is believed to be close to agreeing fresh terms.

Unless there is a dramatic late change, both could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as Defensa Central noted.

Their exits would signal the beginning of a wider rebuild as the club looks to lower the average age of the squad and refresh key positions.

Another high-profile case is Antonio Rudiger. Unlike Alaba and Carvajal, the German centre-back has reportedly been offered a new contract.

Antonio Rudiger is said to be nearing a Real Madrid contract extension. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

However, no agreement has yet been reached, and Madrid are said to be unwilling to improve their current proposal. The next move now appears to rest with the player.

Fran Garcia, Ceballos could also depart

Elsewhere, Dani Ceballos and Fran Garcia are also weighing their options after struggling for regular minutes this season. Both players are understood to be open to new opportunities if suitable offers arrive.

Meanwhile, more complicated choices surround midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, forward Gonzalo Garcia, and defender Raul Asencio.

These are not players short of talent, but Madrid are reassessing their roles as they consider making room for fresh arrivals.

Camavinga, in particular, could attract major interest if the club decides a sale is needed to raise funds for new signings.

Finally, there is the case of Franco Mastantuono. Rather than selling the teenager permanently, Madrid are believed to favour a loan move so he can gain valuable senior experience before potentially returning stronger in the future.

With several decisions looming, this summer could mark the start of a new era at Real Madrid, who are expected to appoint a substantive manager.

Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid's radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish giants have also reportedly planned a summer move for ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

According to Madrid Universal, the German coach is prepared to leave his current position as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull GmbH to take charge of Real Madrid.

Source: YEN.com.gh