Car buyers moved into the market at a time that looked normal on the surface, but something about that period quietly worked against them

Not long after, the same market began to behave differently, with subtle changes that only a few people paid attention to

Those who held back for a while later noticed a shift that changed how deals were being made, but by then, many had already missed it

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The best time of the year to buy a car more cheaply in Ghana is a question many buyers ask, especially as prices continue to fluctuate across the market.

In Ghana, buying a car is not only about having enough money. Timing plays a key role, and those who understand how the market moves often end up spending less for the same type of vehicle.

Towards the end of the year, particularly from November to December, the car market becomes very active.

Many people are preparing for Christmas, planning trips, or looking to upgrade their lifestyle before the year ends. This creates a surge in demand within a short period.

When demand rises, prices naturally follow.

Dealers become more confident because they know buyers are actively searching.

Negotiation becomes difficult, and in many cases, sellers are unwilling to reduce their prices. Buyers are left with fewer choices and are often forced to make quick decisions just to secure a car.

This period is widely considered one of the most expensive times to buy a car in Ghana.

However, the situation begins to change once the festive season passes.

From January to around March, the market slows down. Many people are recovering from their end-of-year spending, and fewer buyers are looking for cars. At the same time, dealers still have vehicles in their yards that need to be sold.

This creates a different environment.

Sellers who were previously firm on price may begin to reconsider their position. Cars that stay longer without buyers become a concern, and dealers become more open to discussions. This is where buyers gain an advantage.

Mid-year periods can also present opportunities.

During quieter months when demand drops, some dealers adjust their expectations just to keep business moving. While these changes are not always obvious in advertisements, they become clear during negotiations.

One dealer explained the situation in simple terms, saying, “If you come when the market is slow, there is more room to talk. That is when you can get a better deal.”

For many buyers, this difference comes down to patience.

Those who rush into the market during peak periods often pay more, while those who wait for the right time are able to negotiate better prices without pressure.

In the end, the best time of the year to buy a car to buy cheaper in Ghana is not fixed to a single date, but it often falls within periods when demand is low, and sellers are more willing to listen.

Honda Civic price guide in Ghana for 2026 buyers. Image credit: Freepik, CarfolioDeals, Official_Youngshine_300

Source: TikTok

Honda Civic latest prices in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Honda Civic prices in Ghana ranged widely, starting from about GH₵70,000 for older models to over GH₵430,000 for brand new ones, depending on year and condition.

Mid-range options like 2013 to 2018 models remained popular among buyers due to their balance of affordability and modern features.

Car dealers noted that factors like mileage, trim level, and whether the car was foreign used or locally used played a big role in determining the final price.

Source: YEN.com.gh