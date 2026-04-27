Prophet Francis Amoako Atta’s old prophecy resurfaced after the chaotic incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, drawing renewed attention online

In the video, the prophet urged his congregation and supporters of the US President to pray for him, claiming the spirit of Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei was still “fighting”

The resurfaced prophecy has earned Prophet Amoako Atta widespread attention online, with many social media users reacting strongly to his earlier statements

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An earlier prophecy by Ghanaian clergyman Apostle Francis Amoako Atta, founder of Parliament Chapel International, has resurfaced following the recent incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in the United States.

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta’s past prophecy gains traction after chaos at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Image credit: ABC News, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah/Facebook, Dawn

Source: UGC

The high-profile event, attended by journalists, celebrities, and political figures, was disrupted after an incident in which gunfire was reported, forcing attendees to take cover under tables.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were swiftly escorted from the venue by security personnel in a coordinated response that has since circulated widely online.

Despite the disruption, no fatalities were recorded. However, one security officer sustained injuries and has since been treated and discharged, according to available reports.

Authorities have also arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, identified as a 31-year-old man.

Watch the old video of Prophet Francis Amoako Atta prophecying for Donald Trump in the Instagram post below.

Ayatollah is fighting - Prophet prophecy doom for Trump

The development has reignited interest in a previously shared message by Apostle Amoako Atta, in which he spoke about spiritual unrest involving the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

In the resurfaced video, the clergyman called for prayers for Donald Trump, indicating that what he perceived extended beyond the natural realm.

“Before the message, we are going to pray for Donald Trump. What I am seeing now is beyond natural,” he stated.

He further suggested that the late Iranian leader’s spirit remained unsettled and would not be at peace.

“That man does not want to rest in hell until something has happened to this man. I am still seeing Ayatollah fighting,” he added.

Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei, an Iranian politician and Shia cleric, served as the second Supreme Leader of Iran from 1989 until his assassination during the 2026 Iran war.

The renewed circulation of the prophecy has drawn attention online, with some observers linking the message to the recent events at the White House dinner.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D Vance safely evacuated amidst chaos at the White House Correspondent Dinner. Image credit: UPI, Al Jazeera

Source: UGC

Chaos at White House Correspondent Dinner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that journalists, celebrities, and political figures were forced to take cover under tables and chairs after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The sudden incident disrupted the high-profile gathering, prompting immediate action from security personnel as the situation unfolded inside the venue.

Videos circulating online show the rapid evacuation of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance from the podium area as security teams moved to secure the venue. The clips have since gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the emergency response.

Source: YEN.com.gh