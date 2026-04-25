Antoine Semenyo has been cited as a key factor behind Savinho’s limited minutes at Manchester City this season

Despite signing a contract extension, the Brazilian winger has managed just five Premier League starts

Meanwhile, Semenyo has made an immediate impact at the Etihad following his arrival in the January transfer window

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as a key figure at Manchester City, and his rise is now being linked to the reduced role of Savinho.

The Brazilian winger has endured a frustrating campaign, struggling for minutes, particularly since Semenyo’s arrival in the January transfer window.

Savinho has managed just five starts in the Premier League, with only one coming since October.

The Antoine Semenyo Factor: Why Savinho Is Losing Minutes at Manchester City. Photos by MB Media and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Across 22 appearances, he has registered just one assist and is yet to score, according to Transfermarkt.

Semenyo, on the other hand, has made a strong impression in a short time. In just 12 appearances, the Ghanaian forward has scored five goals and provided one assist.

His tally already surpasses Savinho’s overall return since joining City, underlining his growing influence in the squad.

Why Semenyo is blamed for Savinho's woes

City manager Pep Guardiola has been open about the situation, pointing to Semenyo’s form as a major reason behind Savinho’s limited opportunities.

“The reason why he didn’t play was because Antoine Semenyo has been making an incredible impact,” explained Guardiola.

“He played in Madrid, Savinho. So, it’s not a friendly game, right? Champions League, first leg. So, it’s not about that.

“I remember against Newcastle, in the FA Cup, I think so, he was the man of the match, the best. What a game he played before Madrid! And, afterwards, injured.”

Despite the limited minutes, Guardiola insists Savinho remains part of the club’s long-term plans.

“He extended his contract, not a long time ago. That meant how the club trusts him. He has incredible potential.”

The Antoine Semenyo Factor: Why Savinho Is Losing Minutes at Manchester City. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Savinho tipped to start in FA Cup

Savinho could be handed a rare start when City face Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on April 25.

The 22-year-old has featured in both of City’s last two matches in the competition and is tipped to start ahead of Semenyo.

Below is City's potential starting XI vs Southampton:

James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, Ryan Ait-Nouri; Bernardo Silva, Nico O'Reilly; Savinho, Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush; Erling Haaland

City are chasing history. According to TNT Sports on X, they are featuring in their eighth straight FA Cup semi-final and could become the first side to reach four consecutive finals with a win.

From a Ghanaian point of view, attention will still be on Semenyo, who has already tasted success this season after helping City secure the Carabao Cup against Arsenal.

Another piece of silverware in the oldest existing football competition in the world would further cap what has been an impressive start to life in Manchester.

Arsenal legend praises Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has received glowing praise from Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, who described him as one of the very best.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, April 19, the former Arsenal captain was full of admiration for the forward’s quality.

Source: YEN.com.gh