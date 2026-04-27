Ghanaian sports media personality SK Ameyaw sparked online buzz after announcing that he was set to marry in the US

In a video, the Angel FM and TV presenter shared details regarding the date and venue of his upcoming wedding ceremony

SK Ameyaw's friends and loved ones flooded the comment section of his post to congratulate him ahead of his nuptials

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Samuel Ameyaw, popularly known as SK Ameyaw or "Pa 2 Pa", an ace Ghanaian sports media personality, is set to tie the knot with his beautiful fiancée in the US.

Popular Ghanaian sports media personality SK Ameyaw is set to marry his beautiful fiancée in the US. Photo source: SK Ameyaw

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, SK Ameyaw, currently based in the USA, took to his official Facebook page to officially announce his upcoming wedding ceremony to his partner, who is known by her surname, Williams.

In a wedding invitation card photo he shared, the Angel FM and TV presenter beamed with excitement as he and his fiancée wore yellow outfits for their photoshoot.

According to the sports journalist, he and his partner would tie the knot in a ceremony at 567 Boulevard Kenilworth in New Jersey 07033 on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

SK accompanied the wedding announcement photo with a message to extend his invitation to his friends and loved ones to his union with his soon-to-be bride.

He wrote:

"Finally, finally, I am officially inviting all friends and loved ones to my beautiful union this Tuesday."

The Facebook post of SK Ameyaw announcing his upcoming wedding ceremony in the US is below:

Regina Van Helvert marries partner Dr Chris

Regina Van Helvert married her partner, Dr Chris Kweku, in a colourful traditional ceremony in Accra on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The TV3 media personality had released a pre-wedding video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, announcing her upcoming marriage to Dr Chris.

The pre-wedding video showed Van Helvert and Chris posing in different affectionate positions as they showcased their love for each other. The presenter had a ring on her finger.

Barely 24 hours after the announcement, the couple's wedding proceedings began with a traditional ceremony.

First videos from the traditional marriage ceremony of Van Helvert and Dr Chris emerged, showing exciting scenes.

Regina Van Helvert marries Dr Chris in a lovely traditional wedding ceremony. Photo source: georgebannerman, @menscook

Source: Instagram

The Ladies Circle TV show host rocked a red gown with traditional accessories, including coral beads around her neck and hair. Her dress flows beautifully to the floor.

For Dr Chris, it is a burgundy agbada with a matching cap. His look was complemented by layered coral bead necklaces.

The couple's outfits gave off a cultural vibe similar to what pertains during weddings of the Igbo people of Nigeria.

One of the videos shows the couple in a room in what looks like a photo session.

Van Helvert leaned affectionately toward Chris, looking up at his face with admiration, while he gazed down at her.

Watch the TikTok video of Regina Van Helvert's traditional wedding ceremony below:

SK Ameyaw's wedding announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Daniel Atuobi Atuuba commented:

"You waited for me to come back home on Thursday, only to see an invitation for Tuesday. No worries. Congratulations."

Osafo-Darko Ernest said:

"SK Ameyaw, congratulations. Wish you all the best in your marriage."

Opoku Maestro wrote:

"Aww, happy for my brother, but unfortunately, I will land on the 30th, but see you soon."

Lawrence Ati-Zigi's resurfaced wedding video sparks debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawrence Ati-Zigi's wedding video resurfaced on social media on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The Black Stars goalkeeper's 2025 nuptials sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaian netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh