A young widow kept a promise she made to her late husband by continuing and completing her university degree

Facebook page the University of Fort Hare shared Precious Xaba’s story about how she lost her husband in her third year of studies

Seeing the woman graduate as a lawyer and dedicate it to her late husband, left many overcome with emotion

Losing her husband towards the end of her studies motivated a young woman to complete more than ever before. She did this for him, but for herself too.

Precious Xaba lost her husband in her third year of studies and dedicated her graduation to him. Image: Getty Images

It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially your soulmate with whom you had planned an entire life with. However, the inspirational woman never let that stop her from continuing with the plans her and her late husband had.

Facebook page University of Fort Hare shared Precious Xaba’s heartwarming story, explaining how the 28 year old woman had lost her husband in her third year of studies and chose to dedicate her completion to him. Total tearjerker!

“While sometimes in the name of culture and tradition, some people believe that a wife should stay with her husband and take care of her family, Precious Xaba’s husband defied that belief.

“Instead, he encouraged his young wife to leave their marital home in Mzimkhulu to pursue a university degree.”

People celebrate the young widow’s courage and dedication

Being able to carry on with life after losing a loved one is an achievement on its own, but going on and living in the power of the lost is truly something inspiring. People helped celebrate the young widow’s incredible achievement.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

Xoliswa Silwane said:

“Mkhaya wam, siwumzimkhulu siyaziqhenya ngawe nomyeni wakho (may his soul rest in peace), our own lawyer. Congratulations.”

Jongi Tolokazi Tebekana said:

“Congratulations to you ❤ please be strong and courageous to work very hard for your kids ❤ God almighty will be your helper always.”

Leandi Bernard said:

“Well done on pushing through even though the final stages were really hard. May God bless your path ahead and open the doors of success for you!”

Ruse Moleshe said:

“Congratulations to her, especially for pushing forward despite of the tragedy of losing a loved one. May she grow from strength to strength. Halala!!!!”

