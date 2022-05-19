After years of hard work and commitment, a woman has earned her undergraduate degree from the university before attaining 50 years old

In a Twitter post, her goddaughter celebrated the achievement as she revealed that the woman is now officially a registered nurse

Her post, which highlights the woman's achievement, has gained quite some reactions on social media

A mother of two children has achieved her life-long dream of obtaining her first degree after years of planning towards her goal.

In a Twitter post by MiaShellyMac, seen by YEN.com.gh, she revealed that her first cousin, godmother, and lifelong health care professional has received her degree.

Obtaining her degree before 50

MiaShellyMac disclosed that her godmother always wanted to earn her undergraduate degree before turning age 50.

''In today's black joy: My first cousin and godmother, mother of two, lifelong health care professional is now a college graduate.

''Her goal was to complete her degree by 50. She'll be 50 this summer. With this degree, she will be an officially registered nurse. So so proud,'' she said.

Several people have celebrated the achievement under her post on Twitter.

Social media reactions

@LsCastine said:

''May God richly bless this Beautiful, Precious woman who is now an R.N! Joy! Praise! Loving wishes for your godmother. Rev. Mia.''

@MiaShellyMac commented:

''Congrats!''

