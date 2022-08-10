A man in a mask scared the life out of another young man who unsuspectingly walked into a dark room

A man in a scary mask terrified the living daylight out of another young man who unsuspectingly walked into a dark room in a video on social media.

The short clip starts with the disguised man in a long black outfit holding the door before turning off the light and leaving the door open.

He later hid behind the door as he waited for his unsuspecting victim, who was in the company of another man, to enter.

Before the prank, the victim was beckoned to enter the room by the man in his company. Unknown to the victim, the person in the mask was waiting behind the door to pull a fast prank on him.

After walking unsuspectingly into the room, he immediately noticed the man behind the door who tried to shut it.

The terrified man started shouting Jesus while attempting to escape the grips of the man in a mask. The clip has gained funny reactions after it emerged online.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments beneath the video:

Netizens react to video

Sefa Dwamena said:

''He held on to the closing door very quickly. He always suspected something sinister.''

Kwame Antwi-Frempong replied:

''Sefa Dwamena yes! He wasn’t too sure. But he still went in. Lol.''

Adwoa Pinaman KokofuHemaa commented:

''Those who keep saying every tokro be tokro.''

Elegant Mami said:

''That is how you know the kind of man you are going to be with.''

Bridget Briginn said:

''Kwame send me. This is not funny oo.''

Abena Aso Yamoah said:

''Not funny.''

Kwame Antwi-Frempong replied:

''Abena Aso Yamoah, very funny! ''

