President Museveni's Grandson Ruhamya Graduates From Sandhurst, Set to Join UPDF as Officer
- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni announced on Instagram that his grandson Ruhamya graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
- Ruhamya and his colleague Bakyira completed the prestigious officer-training programme and are set to join the UPDF
- Museveni shared a photograph with the two new officers and praised army service as a strong foundation for young Ugandans
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Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has proudly announced that his grandson Ruhamya has graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, one of the world's most respected military officer-training institutions.
President Museveni shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, August 16, 2026, accompanied by a photograph of himself flanked by Ruhamya and his fellow graduate, Bakyira, both dressed in military camouflage uniforms and green berets bearing the Ugandan flag patch.
"God has blessed me with one of my grandchildren, Ruhamya, joining my big family of UPDF, having graduated, with his colleague, Bakyira, from Sandhurst recently," the president wrote, signing off in his customary style as 'Ssaabalwanyi'.
Museveni praises military service for young Ugandans
Beyond celebrating his grandson's milestone, the president used the announcement to encourage younger generations across Uganda to consider a career in the armed forces.
"Young Ugandans, Army service gives you a good foundation," he wrote, also extending congratulations to the parents of both new officers.
The post quickly drew warm responses from Ugandans online, many expressing pride in the two graduates and what their commissioning represents for the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF).
According to reports, Ruhamya intends to formally join the UPDF following his Sandhurst graduation, continuing a family tradition of military and public service under one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.
The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, located near Camberley in Surrey, England, has been training British Army officers since 1802.
Its flagship commissioning course runs for approximately 44 weeks and covers military tactics, leadership, academic studies and intensive field training.
The prominent military institution carries enormous global prestige, having shaped the careers of figures including Winston Churchill, King Charles III and Prince William.
President Museveni's grandson's military graduation stirs reactions
The announcement sparked an outpouring of goodwill in the comments section of the president's post.
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
@ivanakansiima wrote:
"👏👏👏👏 We congratulate your family, the UPDF and the two brave soldiers who have committed to serve Uganda. God bless them and keep them and lift them higher!"
Zetolove commented:
"May the two gentlemen protect the Constitution ❤️. Congrats, Akiiki, we are happy for you!"
Muhanguziapollo19 added:
"It is really amazing. 🤩 congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 young 🌱 energetic guys."
Ghanaian journalist joins the US Army
Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Ghanaian journalist Henry Kwesi Badu's transition to the US Army after relocating.
The remarkable shift from a vibrant journalism career underscored a journey marked by resilience and the pursuit of new challenges, captivating the attention of both friends and fans across social media.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh