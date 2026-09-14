A fatal collision involving two minibus taxis and a third vehicle occurred on the N1 highway in the Western Cape late on Sunday, September 13

The crash took place near Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, around 380 kilometres east of Cape Town, at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Western Cape Mobility spokesperson Muneera Allie confirmed investigators believe the taxis collided head-on before a third vehicle struck the wreckage

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

At least 21 people died after three vehicles collided on the N1 highway in South Africa's Western Cape province, in one of the deadliest road accidents the region has seen in recent memory.

The collision happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2026, along a stretch of the N1 between the towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, situated roughly 380 kilometres east of Cape Town.

Tragedy Strikes in South Africa as over 20 people die in a 3-vehicle road crash. Photo credit: Legti.ng

Source: Getty Images

Emergency services arrived at the accident scene shortly after to begin rescue operations.

What caused the N1 crash near Prince Albert

Preliminary findings point to a chain-reaction impact as the likely cause of the disaster. Muneera Allie, spokesperson for Western Cape Mobility, described how the events unfolded:

"According to the department, investigators believe two minibus taxis struck each other head-on, and a third vehicle then ploughed into the wreckage."

The Road Traffic Management Corporation also confirmed the incident through an official post on X (formerly Twitter).

Beyond the fatalities, a number of survivors sustained serious injuries and were transported by emergency medical personnel to nearby medical facilities for urgent care.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the exact number of people hospitalised.

Minibus taxis and road safety on the N1

Minibus taxis carry millions of South Africans to and from work, school, and other destinations every day, functioning as the backbone of public transport across the country.

Because these vehicles accommodate high numbers of passengers, accidents involving them tend to produce significant casualties.

The N1 is one of South Africa's most heavily used national routes, linking Cape Town to Johannesburg through the semi-arid Karoo landscape.

Law enforcement officials had not yet confirmed at the time of reporting whether any surviving drivers face criminal charges or formal investigation.

More than 20 children feared dead

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that at least 24 schoolchildren were feared dead after a stampede broke out as they tried to escape a fire at two schools.

The blaze had torn through the densely populated Kadutu commune, destroying around 300 houses, with adults also reported among the casualties.

Rebel-appointed authorities in the M23-held city said a provisional death toll would be released.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh