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Richard Otwey: Tragic Incident at Kakum Forest Sparks Fear As Police Speak
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Richard Otwey: Tragic Incident at Kakum Forest Sparks Fear As Police Speak

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A Wildlife Resource Guard, Richard Otwey, 58, was killed by a suspected poacher at the Kakum Forest Reserve in Ghana's Central Region on Saturday, August 22, 2026
  • Otwey and two colleagues encountered two men hunting illegally in the protected reserve when one of the suspects opened fire on him
  • One suspect, John Mensah, has been arrested and detained, while Bukari Abudu remains at large as police appeal for public help

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A wildlife guard has lost his life in the line of duty after a confrontation with suspected illegal hunters inside a protected Ghanaian forest turned fatal.

Kakum Forest Reserve, Wildebeest Resource Guard, Richard Otwey, illegal hunting Ghana, poaching incidents, wildlife conservation, Central Region Ghana, forestry guard killed, wildlife crime, police investigation Ghana
Kakum wildlife resource guard Richard Otwey, 58, loses his life in a suspected poaching incident. Image credit: Global Alliance of National Parks, Daily Guide
Source: UGC

Richard Otwey, 58, a Wildlife Resource Guard attached to the Kakum Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, died on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at the Assin Kruwa section of the Kakum Forest Reserve in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

What happened at Kakum Forest Reserve

Otwey was on a routine patrol alongside two colleagues when the group came across two men, later identified as Bukari Abudu and John Mensah, carrying out hunting activities inside the protected reserve without any lawful authority.

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As the forestry guards moved to apprehend the pair, Bukari Abudu produced a single-barrel firearm and discharged it at Otwey, killing him on the spot. Both men then fled deeper into the forest.

The patrol team gave chase and succeeded in detaining John Mensah. Bukari Abudu, however, managed to evade capture and remains at large.

Police received information about the incident at approximately 8:25 a.m. that Saturday and responded alongside officials from the Forestry Commission's Wildlife Division Law Enforcement Unit.

Upon reaching the scene, officers found Otwey's body beneath a 'wawa' tree, roughly 60 metres from the reserve's boundary. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

A search of the surrounding area resulted in the recovery of a spent cartridge, a single-barrel gun, and visible footprints, all of which have been preserved as exhibits.

Otwey's body was later transported to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and a scheduled autopsy.

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Police urge public to help locate suspect

The Central North Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Edmund Agyemang Badu, confirmed that John Mensah remains in police custody to assist with ongoing investigations.

He called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of Bukari Abudu.

"The Police can confirm the killing, but we cannot comment further as investigations are ongoing," Chief Supt Badu shared in a report by Daily Guide on August 26, 2026.

The killing has cast a grim spotlight on the dangers faced by forest guards tasked with protecting Ghana's wildlife reserves from poaching and illegal activity.

Umaru Atu Kalgo, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Nigeria Supreme Court, Justice Kalgo, Nigerian jurisprudence, legal career, constitutional framework, Sokoto State, Commander of the Order of the Niger, tributes to Justice Kalgo
Senator Aminu Tambuwal pays tribute to Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, recalling his profound impact on Nigerian jurisprudence and constitutional development. Image credit: Getty Images, @AWTambuwal/X
Source: UGC

Former Justice Umaru Kalgo confirmed dead

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo has died, prompting a heartfelt tribute from Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South in the Nigerian National Assembly.

Tambuwal, a former Governor of Sokoto State, took to his verified X account on Tuesday, 25 August, to honour the late jurist, whom he described as one of Nigeria's most distinguished legal minds and a recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

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He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1965 and went on to serve as state counsel, Deputy Solicitor-General, and High Court Judge before becoming Chief Judge of Sokoto State.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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