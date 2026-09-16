Owen Ndlovu, a former SABC Sports presenter, was reported missing after an alleged kidnapping in Katlehong on Tuesday evening

His body was discovered in Thokoza, Katlehong, on Wednesday morning, with gunshot wounds confirmed as the cause of death

The Ndlovu family released an official press statement confirming the tragedy and asking for privacy during this difficult time

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Former SABC Sports presenter Owen Ndlovu has been found dead after allegedly being hijacked and kidnapped in Katlehong, on Gauteng's East Rand, on the evening of Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Former SABC sports presenter Owen Ndlovu is found dead after his reported kidnapping in Katlehong. Photo source: GEORGES GOBET/AFP, SABC News/Facebook, John Moore/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He had been on his way to collect his wife from church when he was attacked.

The popular TV presenter's body was reportedly discovered the following morning in Thokoza, Katlehong, on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

His wife, Portia Ndlovu, reportedly identified his remains at the mortuary.

Residents who found the deceased sports presenter confirmed that he had sustained gunshot wounds, with his bag found a few metres away from the crime scene.

According to South African law enforcement, three men, one armed with a gun, accosted him during the alleged kidnapping incident.

Owen Ndlovu's family's statement on his death

The Ndlovu family issued an official press statement through representative Eugene Mthethwa on Wednesday, confirming Owen's death and the circumstances that led to it.

The family said they were still awaiting further information from the relevant authorities and called on the public to respect their need for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

SABC News reported the story as news of his death spread rapidly across South Africa, drawing an outpouring of grief from colleagues, fans, and members of the sporting community who remembered him for his work at the broadcaster.

The Facebook post announcing the tragic demise of Owen Ndlovu is below:

South Africans react to Owen Ndlovu's death

News of Owen Ndlovu's killing prompted an immediate response on social media, with many expressing grief, anger, and frustration at the level of violent crime in Gauteng.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from netizens below:

Ronnie Maronza wrote:

"Since they said his car was found abandoned, it was definitely a planned hit, right?"

Ramoshavha Tshwanelo Baltty said:

"The president should deploy SANDF and enforce a curfew policy in Gauteng. Gauteng is the leading hotspot of the crime scenes in South Africa."

Andre Anita Burger commented:

"I am devastated. Thoughts and prayers are with his wife, family, colleagues and the sporting fraternity."

Movement TV presenter Bohyeba passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Movement TV presenter Bohyeba and the reported circumstances surrounding his sudden death after hosting Akwankwaa Nduase.

His passing left his family, colleagues, viewers and the wider Wontumi Media community mourning.

The presenter had reportedly completed his Friday evening programme before attending his aunt’s wake-keeping ceremony, where he complained of a severe headache.

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Source: YEN.com.gh