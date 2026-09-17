KNUST issued a public notice on September 16, 2026, cautioning against unauthorised platforms and individuals circulating fake admission information

The university warned prospective students not to send money, passwords or personal documents to anyone claiming to represent KNUST

No official general undergraduate admission list for 2026/2027 had been released at the time of KNUST's notice shared on its official Facebook page

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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has issued a public warning to prospective students and their families amid circulating information about the 2026/2027 admission list being released.

KNUST shares an important notice amid circulating reports that its 2026/2027 admission list has been released. Image credit: VOK

Source: Facebook

In a notice dated September 16, 2026, the university said it had observed a surge in social media posts, WhatsApp groups and third-party websites claiming to offer official guidance or assistance with KNUST admissions, accommodation and room bookings.

KNUST warns against unauthorised platforms

KNUST made clear that only its officially designated offices and platforms hold the authority to communicate information on admissions and accommodation matters.

The university urged prospective students to exercise caution when approached by individuals or groups claiming they can secure admission, guarantee hall placement or arrange room bookings on their behalf.

Among its most specific warnings, KNUST advised the public against transferring money, sharing admission credentials, disclosing passwords or submitting personal documents to anyone on the basis that they represent the institution.

The university also reminded applicants that login credentials for the KNUST Admissions Portal are strictly personal and confidential.

No official admission list released

At the time of the notice, KNUST had not published any official announcement confirming the release of its general 2026/2027 undergraduate admission list.

The university's announcements page carried several admission-related notices for the academic year, among them shortlists for entrance examinations and interviews for the School of Medical Sciences and the School of Dentistry, but nothing confirming a general list.

The university's undergraduate application page also indicated that applications for the regular 2026/2027 intake had closed.

KNUST directed anyone seeking verified information about admission status, fees, accommodation or hall bookings to consult its official website or contact the Admissions Office directly.

The Facebook post by KNUST is below.

KNUST releases admission cut-off point

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on KNUST’s 2026/27 admission cut-off aggregates for programmes across all colleges, including the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Obuasi Campus.

The figures offer prospective students a clearer view of the entry requirements for their preferred programmes.

The release triggered widespread reactions from Ghanaians, with questions about aggregate calculations and the availability of programmes such as Bachelor of Laws.

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Source: YEN.com.gh