Unidentified hoodlums stormed the Castle of Mercy Parish in Abuja's Waru District during a morning mercy service on Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The attackers dragged 64-year-old cleric Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi from his apartment and inflicted severe injuries on him

The FCT Police Command has launched an investigation and detained the church's assistant shepherd for questioning

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A 64-year-old cleric of the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Castle of Mercy Parish, has been killed after a group of unidentified assailants attacked him on the church premises in the Waru District of Abuja on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

The victim, Ven. Sup. Evang. Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi, was reportedly targeted while congregants gathered for a mercy service that had begun at approximately 9 am.

Celestial Church of Christ cleric Onaduja Oluwafemi Gbeminiyi was beaten to death during a church servic

Source: Facebook

Legit Nigeria noted that the incident was first reported by Celestial Reality Check (CRC-MEDIA).

According to accounts of the attack, the hoodlums bypassed the worshippers and went directly to the residential apartment of the Shepherd-in-Charge, which sits within the church compound.

They forcibly removed him from the building and confronted him outside.

Gbeminiyi, a retired soldier, reportedly fought back against his attackers. The struggle continued for several minutes before the assailants overpowered him and inflicted serious physical injuries.

Witnesses said he cried out for help during the ordeal, but no one was able to intervene before the attackers fled the scene.

Neighbours subsequently rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead a few hours later.

The FCT Police Command has opened an investigation to establish the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible. The church's assistant shepherd was also invited by the police for questioning and was detained as part of the inquiry.

Gbeminiyi's remains were interred at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja on Thursday, August 20, 2026. A service of songs was held at the church premises ahead of the burial.

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Source: YEN.com.gh