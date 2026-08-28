Shadrack Agyei Owusu, once Black Sherif's manager, has filed a human rights suit against the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General

He alleges armed officers stormed his Oyarifa home without a warrant and marched him through the streets in only his boxer shorts, in front of his children

Videos of the arrest went viral, viewed over a million times, with many captions branding him a fraudster

Shadrack Agyei Owusu, once Black Sherif's manager, has filed a human rights suit against the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General at the High Court in Accra.

Black Sherif's former manager, Shadrack Agyei Owuso, has sued the Ghana Police Service over a dawn arrest that saw him marched through the streets in his boxer shorts. Image credit: We Love Ghana.

Source: UGC

In June 2026, he was reportedly arrested over an alleged $1 million fraud linked to land and construction deals, with reports claiming he collected large sums, including $950,000 and $480,000, after promising projects that were never delivered.

Investigators at the time alleged he neither owned the lands in question nor had the capacity to execute the projects, and claimed the funds were instead used to support his personal lifestyle.

A video of that earlier arrest also went viral, showing officers leading him away in handcuffs.

Details of Shadrack Agyei Owusu’s case

The suit, filed under the court's Human Rights Division, accuses officers of violating his constitutional rights during a dawn raid at his home.

According to the court filing, armed police officers arrested Shadrack Owusu without a warrant at his Oyarifa residence on June 11, 2026.

He alleges he was then marched through the streets wearing only his boxer shorts, with his children witnessing the ordeal.

Videos of the arrest quickly went viral online, racking up more than a million views, with many social media users captioning the clips with accusations branding him a fraudster.

The application, filed on Owusu's behalf by counsel Cephas Boyuo, invokes Articles 12, 14, 15, and 33(5) of the 1992 Constitution, along with Order 67 of the High Court's Civil Procedure Rules.

It asks the court to enforce Owusu's fundamental human rights and award constitutional damages for what it describes as the unlawful conduct of the police in violating his personal liberty and human dignity.

The suit names both the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General as respondents.

Owusu has said the arrest stemmed from a civil dispute involving money, a car, and land, connected to a man named Sarhene Raphael, whom he says he met through his association with Black Sherif.

Shadrack Agyei Owusu's court case against the Police is below.

Black Sherif wins legal battle against Owusu

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Owusu and Black Sherif were previously locked in a four-year legal dispute after Owusu sued the musician in 2022 for alleged breach of contract following his signing with Empire Music Africa.

In a January 16, 2026, ruling, Justice Afia Adu-Amankwa dismissed the bulk of Owusu's claims, finding that he failed to substantiate allegations of unaccounted earnings and other financial losses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh