At least three people were injured after a stampede broke out at the NPP National Delegates Conference at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

One of the injured sustained a fracture as crowds pushed through the venue during the national executive elections

Ghana National Ambulance Service personnel struggled to reach the injured due to the large turnout at the conference

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At least three people sustained injuries after a stampede erupted among crowds gathered at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Delegates Conference at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

At least three people were injured after a stampede broke out at the NPP National Delegates

Source: Getty Images

The incident unfolded as delegates and supporters assembled for the party's national executive elections, with the high turnout creating dangerous levels of congestion at the venue.

Those with more serious injuries were transferred to the Kumasi South Hospital for medical attention. Others who sustained minor injuries were treated on-site at temporary medical points set up within the conference grounds.

Among the injured, one person is reported to have suffered a fracture after individuals attempted to force their way through sections of the crowd, triggering the chaotic surge.

Police officers stationed at the venue responded by intensifying crowd control measures and working to prevent further congestion from building up in the affected areas.

The sheer volume of people present complicated the emergency response significantly. Personnel from the Ghana National Ambulance Service reportedly encountered considerable difficulty navigating through the dense crowd to reach and evacuate those who had been hurt.

The situation highlighted the challenges of managing large-scale political gatherings, particularly when attendance exceeds the operational capacity of emergency services deployed to the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh