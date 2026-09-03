A major immigration crackdown in the United States has placed dozens of Nigerian nationals in the spotlight

Authorities have released details of those being held across several states as deportation proceedings loom

The allegations against some of the detainees include serious financial and identity-related offences

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The United States government has published the identities and photographs of 30 Nigerian nationals who are facing deportation after being arrested and placed in immigration detention facilities across the country.

The detainees are being held in several states, including Texas, California, Georgia, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

US government releases details of 30 Nigerians detained for deportation on fraud and identity theft charges. Photo credit: AndrewHanik/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

US authorities said the Nigerians face serious allegations including wire fraud, identity theft, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and larceny, with some accused of multiple offences.

Suspects held across several US states

The arrests were carried out in several major American cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Atlanta and Cleveland.

Among those named in the official release is Temitope Bashua, who is being held in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, over allegations involving wire fraud, identity theft and fraud.

Other Nigerians detained in Pennsylvania include Johnson Ogunlan in White Deer; Yusuf Bakare and Uchechukwu Eze in Allenwood; and Victor Adebisi and Izuchukwu Okoye in Philadelphia.

In Mississippi, Chika Nwafo and Toluwani Adebakin are being held at a facility in Yazoo City. Adebakin faces allegations of wire fraud and money laundering.

Obinwanne Okeke, Uche Diuno and Quazeem Adeyinka are being detained in Oakdale, Louisiana. Diuno faces allegations involving wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

The 30 Nigerian nationals include:

Pennsylvania: Temitope Bashua, Johnson Ogunlan, Yusuf Bakare, Uchechukwu Eze, Victor Adebisi and Izuchukwu Okoye.

Temitope Bashua, Johnson Ogunlan, Yusuf Bakare, Uchechukwu Eze, Victor Adebisi and Izuchukwu Okoye. Mississippi: Chika Nwafo and Toluwani Adebakin.

Chika Nwafo and Toluwani Adebakin. Louisiana: Obinwanne Okeke, Uche Diuno and Quazeem Adeyinka.

Obinwanne Okeke, Uche Diuno and Quazeem Adeyinka. Texas: Olusegun Martins, Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi and Akeem Adeleke.

Olusegun Martins, Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi and Akeem Adeleke. Georgia: Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, Olaolu Alabi, Bernard Ogie Oretekor and Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe.

Oluwamuyiwa Olawoye, Olaolu Alabi, Bernard Ogie Oretekor and Olugbeminiyi Aderibigbe. Minnesota: Isaiah Okere and Sakiru Ambali.

Isaiah Okere and Sakiru Ambali. Kentucky: Osemudiamen Kingsley Oziegbe.

Osemudiamen Kingsley Oziegbe. Wisconsin: Raymond H Ekevwo.

Raymond H Ekevwo. Ohio: Kenny Decker.

Kenny Decker. California: Oluwasegun Adekunle and Oriyomi Aloba.

Oluwasegun Adekunle and Oriyomi Aloba. Florida: Utibe Effiong.

Utibe Effiong. North Carolina: Oludayo Adeagbo.

Oludayo Adeagbo. New York: Chibundu Anuebunwa.

Chibundu Anuebunwa. Maryland: Adeolu Solabu.

Adeolu Solabu. New Jersey: Richard Ugbah.

Serious allegations listed against detainees

In Texas, Olusegun Martins is being held in Houston over allegations of larceny, identity theft, wire fraud and fraud.

Adesina Surajudeen Lasisi, who is being detained in Dallas, faces mail and wire fraud allegations, while Akeem Adeleke is in custody in Karnes City.

In Ohio, Kenny Decker, who is being held in Cleveland, faces allegations involving illegal credit card use, fraud and identity theft.

Utibe Effiong, detained in Miami, is accused of making a false statement in connection with fraud.

Deportation process follows US immigration rules

US authorities said the publication of the detainees' photographs and personal information forms part of standard enforcement procedures carried out by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The procedure applies to non-citizens categorised as removable aliens following criminal convictions or formal charges sustained in US courts.

The publication of the identities and photographs comes as American authorities continue immigration enforcement operations targeting foreign nationals accused or convicted of serious offences.

FBI releases 13 aliases of Nigerian fraudster

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had placed a Nigerian national on its Most Wanted list over a string of alleged financial crimes.

Investigators had uncovered a surprising detail about the identities linked to the suspect.

Authorities had also announced a substantial reward as the search for him continued.

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Source: YEN.com.gh