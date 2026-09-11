Edwin Omokhuale, a 39-year-old Nigerian real estate CEO, was arrested at Dublin Airport by Irish police on Wednesday, September 10, 2026

The UK's National Crime Agency flagged Omokhuale in connection with an alleged $23 million fraud targeting an Australian mining company in early 2023

Edwin Omokhuale was reportedly about to board a flight to Paris when officers detained him, with extradition proceedings to the UK now underway

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A Nigerian real estate executive and businessman wanted by British authorities has been caught at Dublin Airport in Ireland just moments before slipping out of reach, prompting a flood of reactions online.

Police arrest Nigerian businessman and real estate CEO Edwin Omokhuale in Dublin over an alleged $23 million fraud in the UK. Photo source: @instablog9ja/Instagram, SeventyFour/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Edwin Omokhuale, 39, was detained by officers from An Garda Síochána on Wednesday afternoon, September 10, 2026, as he prepared to board a flight to Paris.

The business mogul's arrest was executed on the foot of a warrant issued by the UK, where he had been living at the time of the alleged offence.

The alleged $23 million fraud behind arrest

Omokhuale is linked to a large-scale fraud carried out against an Australian mining company in early 2023, in which approximately US$23 million (around €19.7 million or GH¢263,644,630) was fraudulently obtained.

According to the UK's National Crime Agency, investigators believe the perpetrators were operating from within the UK and allegedly manipulated employees of the mining company into transferring funds directly into bank accounts under their control.

Omokhuale now faces money laundering charges in connection with that scheme.

He appeared before a Dublin court on Thursday, September 10, as Irish authorities began extradition proceedings to return him to the United Kingdom.

The arrest was widely shared by popular Nigerian Instagram blogger Instablog9ja, who framed Omokhuale as a Lagos real estate businessman caught mid-escape.

The post quickly drew attention from Nigerians reflecting on appearances versus reality.

The Instagram post announcing the arrest of Edwin Omokhuale is below:

Reactions to Edwin Omokhuale's arrest

The Instablog9ja post triggered a wave of cautionary commentary from followers, many of whom used the moment as a reminder not to chase other people's lifestyles.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@dayoice wrote:

"You are doing extremely well for yourself and your family. Don't let anyone or anything you see online put you under pressure."

@tundeokoya said:

"Never envy anyone!!!! dey your lane .... it is well."

@derahs.imperium commented:

"Stay consistent. Hard work pays" Motivational quote Ike'm. I'm done!"

Police arrest X influencer Hafsat Abubakar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Hafsat Abubakar, the Nigerian X influencer arrested over an alleged forged document claiming that OPay was shutting down its operations.

The 27-year-old graduate of Ahmadu Bello University was taken into custody after OPay petitioned the police over the document.

The case sparked fresh debate about misinformation, online influence and the consequences of chasing social media engagement.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh