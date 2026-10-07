A massive crowd dressed in white gathered on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, to honour Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke

A long convoy of black cars accompanied by security Land Cruisers with sirens blaring rolled through the ceremony grounds and caught mourners off guard

Chivayo, Lucy Muteke and three others died when their helicopter crashed on September 30, 2026, with burial set for Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare

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Zimbabwean business tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke were honoured at a deeply emotional funeral ceremony in Harare on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, the day before their scheduled burial at Glen Forest Cemetery.

Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke died in a helicopter crash. Credit: Sir Wicknell

Source: Facebook

Enormous crowds turned out to pay their respects, with mourners, relatives and members of the public filling every available space at the venue.

The overwhelming majority arrived in white, and the scene was dense with grief, some attendees spilling onto the roadside while others squeezed in wherever they could find room.

Amid the sorrow, one moment cut through the atmosphere in an unexpected way. A lengthy procession of black vehicles moved through the ceremony grounds, flanked by security Land Cruisers with sirens blaring.

Video footage that circulated online captured heads turning across the crowd as the motorcade passed, its scale drawing attention even from those deep in mourning.

For many who watched, the convoy stood as a vivid final testament to the reach and influence Chivayo commanded during his lifetime.

Five Lives Lost in Helicopter Crash

Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, her aide Saneliswe Magagula, and the two pilots on board, Captain Calvin Tafirei Soda and co-pilot Captain Courage Mutavirwa, all died when their helicopter went down on September 30, 2026.

The crash sent immediate shockwaves through Zimbabwe, plunging multiple families into sudden grief and leaving the broader public stunned by the loss of five lives in a single tragedy.

The couple were laid to rest on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare, as the country continued to come to terms with the weight of what had happened just over a week earlier.

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Source: YEN.com.gh