Apsonic Aboboyaa prices in Ghana vary depending on the model, engine capacity, loading strength and whether the tricycle is brand-new or fairly used

Brand-new Apsonic cargo tricycles are advertised at different prices across Ghana, with several popular models selling between GH₵25,000 and GH₵34,000

Buyers can choose from several Apsonic models, including the AP150ZH-20A, AP150ZH-Q7 and AP200ZH-VIP, depending on their transport and business needs

Apsonic Aboboyaa tricycles remain a popular means of transporting goods in Ghana, particularly among traders, farmers, market operators and small business owners.

Apsonic Aboboyaa prices in Ghana: What buyers should know before purchasing. Image credit: Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

These three-wheeled vehicles are commonly used to transport foodstuffs, building materials, farm produce and other commercial goods over short and medium distances.

For Ghanaians planning to purchase an Aboboyaa in 2026, the cost depends largely on the model, engine capacity, condition and dealership.

A review of advertised prices on Jiji Ghana and local dealership websites in November 2026 provides an indication of how much buyers should budget.

Current Apsonic Aboboyaa prices in Ghana

The table below shows advertised prices for some popular Apsonic cargo tricycles available in Ghana as of November 2026.

Apsonic Aboboyaa model Price in Ghana Apsonic AP150ZH-20A GH₵25,900–GH₵27,000 Apsonic AP150ZH-20A HG GH₵26,000–GH₵27,000 Apsonic AP150ZH-175 GH₵27,800 Apsonic 200cc cargo tricycle GH₵30,000 Apsonic AP150ZH-200 GH₵33,000 Apsonic AP150ZH-Q7 GH₵33,500–GH₵34,000 Apsonic AP200ZH-VIP GH₵32,500–GH₵34,000 Apsonic AP200ZH-A (Big Tank) GH₵34,000

Source: Jiji Ghana and Samad Motors. Figures reflect advertised asking prices and may change depending on the seller, location and availability.

Among the relatively affordable options is the Apsonic AP150ZH-20A, with listings starting around GH₵25,900.

The AP150ZH-Q7 and AP200ZH-VIP are among the higher-priced options, with some dealers advertising them for approximately GH₵34,000.

Samad Motors also lists an Apsonic 200cc cargo tricycle at GH₵30,000, illustrating the price differences between dealerships.

Used Apsonic Aboboyaa prices and buying tips

Ghanaians who cannot afford a brand-new Aboboyaa can also consider fairly used models, which are generally cheaper.

Current advertisements include a 2024 Apsonic AP150ZH-175 priced at GH₵18,000, a 2020 AP150ZH-20 listed at GH₵20,000 and a lightly used 2026 AP150ZH-Q7 advertised at GH₵26,600.

The final selling price of a used tricycle depends on its age, engine condition, maintenance history and the extent to which it has been used for commercial activities.

Before purchasing an Apsonic Aboboyaa, prospective buyers should inspect the engine, brakes, tyres, suspension and cargo compartment.

Buyers should also verify the ownership documents, registration details and chassis number to ensure the tricycle is genuine and legally transferable.

For business owners transporting heavy goods regularly, choosing an appropriate engine capacity and loading configuration is particularly important.

Additional expenses, including registration, insurance, servicing and possible transportation charges, should also be considered when preparing a budget.

Prospective buyers can compare prices through dealerships and online marketplaces such as Jiji Ghana before making a final purchase.

Although advertised prices provide a useful guide, buyers are advised to confirm availability and the final selling price directly with the dealer.

Features of Kantanka "Aboboyaa" explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulically controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh