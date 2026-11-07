EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede disclosed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye ordered the return of billions of naira donated to an RCCG project

Olukoyede made the revelation while addressing Redeemed Christian Church of God workers ahead of the annual Holy Ghost Congress

The EFCC boss also warned pastors to scrutinise the sources of large donations to avoid legal liability

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Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), instructed that billions of naira donated to a church project be refunded after the funds were confirmed to be proceeds of crime, the Chairman of Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye ordered the return of billions of naira donated to an RCCG project

Source: Facebook

The EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede made the revelation while addressing RCCG workers in the early hours of Saturday, 7 November, at a meeting the church organised ahead of its annual Holy Ghost Congress.

Olukoyede stated that Adeboye acted within 24 hours of being informed that the donated funds had criminal origins, directing that the money be returned immediately.

The EFCC chairman commended the clergyman for his swift response to the information.

Olukoyede did not publicly name the donor, identify the specific church project involved, or disclose the exact sum that was refunded.

He confirmed only that the billions of naira in question had been accepted by the church and were subsequently established to be proceeds of crime.

The EFCC chairman, who is himself an ordained pastor, said Adeboye had extended the invitation for him to speak to church workers on financial accountability and the need for transparent financial record-keeping within religious institutions.

EFCC Boss Warns Pastors on Financial Oversight

Beyond the refund disclosure, Olukoyede raised broader concerns about church leaders becoming entangled in financial crime cases.

He referenced allegations involving contract awards linked to church projects and reports of individuals allegedly paying bribes to secure leadership positions within the RCCG.

He urged pastors to thoroughly verify the sources of substantial donations before accepting them, cautioning that knowingly or unknowingly receiving money tied to criminal activity could expose church leaders to legal consequences and undermine the credibility of their institutions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh