The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled planned outages across several communities from November 8 to November 11

ECG said the eight-hour daily interruptions were tied to maintenance works aimed at improving electricity supply

Affected areas include Cantonment, Alajo, Abelemkpe, Haatso, Oyarifa, Teiman and several surrounding communities across the four days

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a series of planned power outages affecting multiple communities across Accra, scheduled to run from Sunday, November 8, to Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Residents in the affected areas will be without electricity for eight hours each day, from 9:00am to 5:00pm, as ECG engineers carry out maintenance works intended to strengthen electricity supply and service delivery.

ECG announces an eight-hour power outage in parts of Ghana from November 8 to 11. Photo credit: Taylor Weidman/Getty and Electricity Company of Ghana Limited/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Areas to be affected by the outages

The interruptions will follow a rotating schedule across the four days. On Sunday, November 8, communities including Cantonment, Akai Clinic, Zanzibar Restaurant and neighbouring areas will face the outage.

Monday, November 9, will see the works shift to parts of Alajo, Abelemkpe, Adenta New Site, Pantang Hospital, Kente Junction and surrounding locations.

Haatso Ecomog, Tseaddo Zion, ICGC Bush Road, Camp 2 and nearby communities are scheduled for Tuesday, November 10.

The final day of interruptions on Wednesday, November 11, will cover parts of Oyarifa, Kouttam Estate, Teiman, Teshie Beach Road, Laboratory Family Health, Teshie Maami and surrounding areas.

Below is ECG's post on the scheduled outages, as shared on X:

ECG's reason for the scheduled interruptions

ECG issued a formal notice to customers explaining that the temporary loss of power was necessary to allow maintenance teams to carry out work that would ultimately benefit electricity consumers.

The company apologised for any inconvenience caused and urged residents in the listed communities to plan ahead.

The announcement arrives against a backdrop of longstanding public frustration over power reliability in Ghana.

The term "dumsor" has become deeply embedded in the country's energy conversation, rooted in memories of the severe electricity crisis that gripped households and businesses between 2012 and 2016.

While ECG has characterised the latest interruptions as routine planned maintenance rather than unscheduled load-shedding, customers in affected communities will need to make their own arrangements to manage the daily eight-hour gaps in supply.

ECG announces dumsor in Central region

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a power outage in parts of the Central region for Tuesday, November 10.

The company announced the planned disruption on November 5, explaining that it was necessary to carry out maintenance work to improve electricity supply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh