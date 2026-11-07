The European Union has approved the EU Talent Pool, a hiring portal that will match job hunters living outside the bloc with employers facing shortages

Registered candidates will list their skills, qualifications, work experience and languages, while vetted employers in participating member states will advertise openings for listed shortage occupations

The regulation took effect on June 1, 2026, but the European Commission expects the portal to be fully running only by the end of 2027

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Job hunters living outside the European Union will soon be able to reach employers across the bloc through a new digital hiring portal called the EU Talent Pool.

The EU sets up a new hiring portal that will link job hunters outside the bloc with employers in member states. Photo source: European Union/Wikimedia Commons, Field Engineer/Pexels

Source: UGC

The European Parliament adopted the regulation creating the portal on March 10, 2026, and the Council of the EU gave its final approval on March 30.

Under the rules, which took effect on June 1, the European Commission is now building the platform.

Brussels expects it to be fully operational by the end of 2027. Each of the 27 member states will decide whether to take part, as participation is voluntary.

YEN.com.gh explains who can use the EU Talent Pool, how registration will work and when it opens.

Who can use the EU Talent Pool

The portal is meant for non-EU nationals who live outside the bloc and want to work in an EU country.

Non-EU citizens already living in the EU are excluded and must use national employment services instead.

Openings will cover shortage occupations at all skill levels, from highly qualified roles to jobs with lower entry requirements.

Traineeships and apprenticeships, however, cannot be advertised on it. Participating countries can also link the portal to Talent Partnerships, the EU’s skills and mobility programmes with selected non-EU countries.

Registering on the EU Talent Pool

Once the platform goes live, jobseekers will create profiles showing their skills, qualifications, work experience and language abilities.

Employers in participating member states will post vacancies, and the system will match them with suitable candidates.

Candidates can indicate when they are available to start work and the countries they prefer. Only vetted employers will have access, and those who break fair recruitment or labour rules can be suspended or removed.

Being selected through the portal does not guarantee a visa or work permit, as national immigration rules still apply.

When the EU Talent Pool opens

The European Commission has not set an exact launch date, but it expects the portal to be fully operational by the end of 2027.

Each participating country will set up a national contact point to guide employers and jobseekers. Until then, jobseekers should be wary of websites or agents offering early registration for a fee.

The platform is being developed by the European Commission, which will run it.

UK raises settlement wait to 10 years

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, the United Kingdom announced a major overhaul of its settlement rules on November 2, 2026.

Under the Earned Settlement framework, most migrants will have to complete 10 years of residence before applying for Indefinite Leave to Remain.

The change doubles the previous five-year qualifying period for most applicants.

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Source: YEN.com.gh