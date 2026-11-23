Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced five permanent residency pathways available to qualified international physicians

The federal government has reserved 5,000 immigration spaces through the Provincial Nominees Program specifically for medical doctors

Physicians nominated through a province or territory can receive a work permit processed within 14 days while awaiting permanent residency

Canada's federal immigration authority has announced five distinct pathways through which qualified international medical doctors can apply for permanent residency in the country, as part of a broader effort to address gaps in the national healthcare system.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the announcement on its official X account, outlining the available programmes and encouraging physicians from abroad to explore their options.

Canada offers international doctors five permanent residency pathways, including 5,000 Provincial Nominee spaces. Image credit: Ashley L Duffus, Solskin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

5 routes to Canadian permanent residency

The five programmes open to international medical doctors are Express Entry, the Provincial Nominee Program, the Atlantic Immigration Program, the Rural Community Immigration Pilot, and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot.

Under the Express Entry route, physicians who have accumulated at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience as a medical doctor within the past three years are eligible to apply. The federal government has also set aside 5,000 dedicated immigration spaces through the Provincial Nominees Program, reserved specifically for medical doctors who hold job offers or letters of support from a Canadian employer.

A notable feature of the provincial and territorial nomination route is the accelerated processing of work permits.

Physicians who receive a nomination can have their work permit processed within 14 days, allowing them to begin practising medicine in Canada while their permanent residency application remains under review.

Canada targets international doctors to bolster healthcare

The IRCC framed the initiative as a direct response to healthcare workforce shortages, stating that the government is working to make the path to permanent residency simpler for international medical doctors in order to support a stable healthcare system for Canadians.

The announcement signals a targeted recruitment drive aimed at physicians globally, with the government positioning Canada as an attractive destination for medical professionals seeking long-term career opportunities and a route to settled status.

Interested physicians can access application details and further guidance through the link shared in the official IRCC post.

Canada warns visa applicants against document falsification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had warned visa applicants worldwide against submitting falsified or altered documents as part of their applications.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued the warning, emphasising that it uses advanced document verification tools and trained officers to detect fraudulent submissions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh