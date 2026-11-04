The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrest of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, 29, and four other men on 4 November 2026

The arrests followed an alleged assault on a ZACC investigator during an operation to seize a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Benz in Harare

ZACC suspected the two luxury vehicles of being illegally smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the 29-year-old youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, was arrested on 4 November 2026 alongside four other men following an alleged assault on a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigator in Harare.

Police arrest late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's son Bellarmine Chatunga over an alleged assault on a ZACC officer. Photo source: MDN News, KARRASTOCK/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the arrests in an official statement signed by Commissioner P. Nyathi, noting that the incident took place at The Brompton Guest Lodge in Highlands, Harare, on the evening of 3 November 2026 at around 18:30 hours.

The four co-accused were identified as Munashe Mubawu (43), Terrence Johannes Chinyemba (42), Fredson Peter (33), and Solomon Pamire (34).

All five suspects are due to appear in court on 5 November 2026.

ZACC operation to seize smuggled luxury cars

The arrests grew out of an asset recovery operation by ZACC, which had been tracking two high-end vehicles, a black Lamborghini Urus and a black Mercedes-Benz, suspected of having been illegally smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa.

According to reports from New Zimbabwe, ZACC officials traced the vehicles to a property in the Newlands suburb of Harare.

When investigators moved to seize the cars, a physical confrontation broke out, during which the suspects, including the late Mugabe's son, allegedly attacked the ZACC team.

ZACC spokesperson Simiso Mlevu confirmed both the arrests and the seizure of the vehicles, adding that investigations into the assault and the suspected smuggling scheme remain ongoing.

The operation forms part of a broader anti-corruption and asset recovery drive by Zimbabwean authorities to reclaim property believed to be proceeds of crime.

Bellarmine Chatunga's growing legal record

This latest arrest adds to a series of legal entanglements that have followed Chatunga Mugabe across southern Africa, with previous charges in both South Africa and Zimbabwe involving violence, illicit substances, and attempted murder.

He was recently fined R600,000 (approximately GH₵423,941.52) and deported from South Africa for pointing an object resembling a firearm and immigration violations.

The news of the late former Zimbabwean president's son's arrest drew sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom referenced his late father's legacy.

The Facebook post announcing the arrest of Robert Mugabe's son Bellarmine Chatunga is below:

Reactions to Mugabe's son Bellarmine Chatunga's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Nokuthula Precious said:

"I'm sure in his mind he thinks his father is still a president."

Shepherd Kugombo wrote:

"When his dad, the late former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, named him Chatunga, he specifically mentioned that that particular name was derived from one of their family cows, growing up, which had a reputation of fighting and overpowering other cows. Therein lies the problem. His name and his behaviour are synonymous. You cannot separate one from the other. In simple terms, he is a fighting man. And he can't help it. Simple."

Santos Mundinda added:

"The boy is dancing with the law. He should know by now that the great RM is no more. No favours, no escape plans!"

Prophet behind Wicknell Chivayo's leaked audio arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Zimbabwean prophet Madzibaba DVD, who was arrested over an alleged armed robbery.

His family disputed the charge, saying his detention is linked to the leaked audio involving the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The recording reportedly featured Chivayo discussing lucky charms and plans for a ritual at Lake Kariba.

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Source: YEN.com.gh