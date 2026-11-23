A major fire broke out near the National Service Headquarters at the airport, prompting an emergency response

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) dispatched 3 fire tenders to the scene to battle the blaze

Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey confirmed the incident as details continued to emerge

A major fire erupted near the National Service Headquarters in the airport area, triggering an urgent response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Ghana National Fire Service confirms a massive fire outbreak in the airport area, near the National Service Headquarters. Image credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

3 fire tenders dispatched to the scene

The GNFS mobilised three fire tenders to the location as emergency crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

The scale of the response signals the seriousness of the incident, with firefighters scrambling to contain the fire before it could spread further.

GNFS Officer Confirms the Incident

Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey of the GNFS confirmed the fire incident as operations at the scene were still ongoing.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of damage, and any casualties are yet to be established at the time of reporting.

"Major fire at airport near the National Service headquarters. 3 fire tenders dispatched to the scene," the Fire Officer confirmed in an interview with YEN News on November 23, 2026.

A fire breaks out at Hollywood legend Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett's $42 million Calabasas estate. Photo source: Paul Morigi/WireImage, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, @tmz/X

Source: Getty Images

Will Smith's home hit by early-morning blaze

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire tore through a storage shed at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's sprawling Calabasas estate in the early hours of Monday, November 23, 2026, sending an ominous red glow across the night sky above the gated property.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene at approximately 12:04 a.m. PT after reports of a structure fire at the couple's $42 million home.

Upon arrival, officers found a storage shed engulfed in flames.

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Source: YEN.com.gh