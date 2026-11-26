The United Kingdom released a list of items prohibited in hand luggage, covering a wider range of objects than many travellers might expect

Explosive items, including party poppers and toy caps are among the banned categories, alongside corkscrews and cigarette lighters

Large scissors with blades exceeding 6 centimetres and non-safety matches also feature on the UK's prohibited items list

The United Kingdom has published a detailed list of items that passengers are not permitted to carry in their hand luggage when boarding a flight, with some entries likely to surprise even seasoned travellers.

The restrictions, which apply to flights departing from UK airports, are intended to protect the safety of passengers and crew on board. Authorities have grouped the prohibited items into five broad categories.

The UK’s hand-luggage ban includes party poppers, cigarette lighters and scissors over 6 cm travellers may not expect in UK law. Image credit: WPA Pool, Jupiterimages/Getty Images

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Explosive and flammable items banned from cabin bags

The first category covers fireworks, flares and other explosive materials. What may catch many travellers off guard is that this ban extends to party poppers and toy caps, both of which are commonly found in novelty shops and children's party supplies.

Non-safety matches also appear on the prohibited list. Standard matches that do not meet safety specifications cannot be carried through airport security in hand luggage. Cigarette lighters face a similar restriction and are banned outright from cabin bags, meaning passengers who smoke will need to make alternative arrangements before passing through security checkpoints.

Everyday objects also prohibited in cabin luggage

Beyond the obviously hazardous items, the UK list includes several objects that travellers might routinely pack without a second thought. Corkscrews, regardless of their size or style, are not permitted in hand luggage and must instead be placed in checked baggage.

Scissors with blades measuring more than 6 centimetres are also banned from carry-on bags. Smaller scissors may be allowed through security, though passengers are advised to confirm the specific rules with their airline ahead of travel.

Passengers who arrive at a security checkpoint carrying any of the prohibited items risk having those items confiscated before boarding. Those uncertain about the contents of their bags are encouraged to review the full official guidance before departing for the airport.

UK outlines pet entry rules for foreign travellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had announced official guidance detailing the conditions pet owners must meet before bringing animals into Great Britain.

All dogs, cats and ferrets travelling to Great Britain must meet the requirements of the Pet Travel Scheme before arrival.

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Source: YEN.com.gh