UK Lists 5 Items Travellers Cannot Carry in Their Hand Luggage
- The United Kingdom released a list of items prohibited in hand luggage, covering a wider range of objects than many travellers might expect
- Explosive items, including party poppers and toy caps are among the banned categories, alongside corkscrews and cigarette lighters
- Large scissors with blades exceeding 6 centimetres and non-safety matches also feature on the UK's prohibited items list
The United Kingdom has published a detailed list of items that passengers are not permitted to carry in their hand luggage when boarding a flight, with some entries likely to surprise even seasoned travellers.
The restrictions, which apply to flights departing from UK airports, are intended to protect the safety of passengers and crew on board. Authorities have grouped the prohibited items into five broad categories.
Explosive and flammable items banned from cabin bags
The first category covers fireworks, flares and other explosive materials. What may catch many travellers off guard is that this ban extends to party poppers and toy caps, both of which are commonly found in novelty shops and children's party supplies.
Non-safety matches also appear on the prohibited list. Standard matches that do not meet safety specifications cannot be carried through airport security in hand luggage. Cigarette lighters face a similar restriction and are banned outright from cabin bags, meaning passengers who smoke will need to make alternative arrangements before passing through security checkpoints.
Everyday objects also prohibited in cabin luggage
Beyond the obviously hazardous items, the UK list includes several objects that travellers might routinely pack without a second thought. Corkscrews, regardless of their size or style, are not permitted in hand luggage and must instead be placed in checked baggage.
Scissors with blades measuring more than 6 centimetres are also banned from carry-on bags. Smaller scissors may be allowed through security, though passengers are advised to confirm the specific rules with their airline ahead of travel.
Passengers who arrive at a security checkpoint carrying any of the prohibited items risk having those items confiscated before boarding. Those uncertain about the contents of their bags are encouraged to review the full official guidance before departing for the airport.
UK outlines pet entry rules for foreign travellers
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Kingdom had announced official guidance detailing the conditions pet owners must meet before bringing animals into Great Britain.
All dogs, cats and ferrets travelling to Great Britain must meet the requirements of the Pet Travel Scheme before arrival.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh