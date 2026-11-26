Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa faced a public confrontation at a US airport over the GH¢16 million evacuation expenditure

An unidentified man in the viral video challenged the minister to account for funds spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa

Ablakwa responded to the incident via Facebook, defending the expenditure and announcing new consular support measures for Ghanaians abroad

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has broken his silence following a viral video showing him being confronted by an unidentified man at a United States airport over the government's handling of funds spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa.

Ablakwa Responds After Airport Confrontation Over GH¢16 Million South Africa Evacuation Costs

Source: Facebook

In the footage, the man approached the minister and demanded answers about GH¢16 million that was part of the broader evacuation expenditure.

"Minister, how are you? It's over a month now; when are you going to account to the Ghanaian people for the 16 million of the evacuation from South Africa? Ghanaians need their money. When? When are we going to get our money back? We need our money, 16 million," the man said.

Ablakwa, visibly composed throughout the exchange, responded by assuring the man that the funds were fully accounted for. "Your money is intact, your money is safe, we have accounted for it," he said.

The man rejected the explanation outright, saying: "It's a lie; you did not; we need our money back."

A third individual filming the encounter added: "Sir, these are corrupt officials; this is a free land; you can't bring your corruption to this country; we need our money back."

Reacting to the confrontation in a Facebook post, the minister expressed gratitude for the backing he had received from Ghanaians both locally and in the diaspora. "I am enormously grateful and deeply moved by the show of support and solidarity from so many Ghanaians at home and abroad. God bless you all," he wrote, adding: "When they get nasty, we must demonstrate we are different by exhibiting more grace, composure, compassion, integrity and respect for each other."

Ablakwa maintained his innocence, saying he was confident that independent institutions probing the matter would clear his name. He also used the post to announce fresh consular interventions. "Consular approval has been granted to a considerable number of our diplomatic missions to assist all Ghanaian domestic workers who have been hospitalised by resolving medical bills, facilitating their discharge and fully catering for their return home as Government prepares to impose defined bans and restrictions," he stated.

The government had previously disclosed that the total cost of the evacuation and related support reached GH¢49.72 million, covering 1,964 Ghanaians. The breakdown included GH¢27.18 million for chartered flights, GH¢500 per person for transportation, and GH¢5,000 in reintegration support for each eligible returnee. The GH¢16 million referenced in the airport confrontation represents a portion of that total figure.

Ablakwa closed his Facebook post by crediting President John Dramani Mahama for providing the leadership and support that he said underpinned the country's foreign policy achievements. "For God and Country," he concluded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh