Members of the March and March movement staged a protest in Pretoria's Sunnyside suburb on Wednesday, November 18, 2026

The group's legal representative, Xolani Zuma, called on the South African government to ban Nigerians over alleged drug-related problems

The demonstration came amid growing diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa over the safety of Nigerian nationals

Anti-immigrant demonstrators took to the streets of Pretoria on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, targeting a suburb widely known among residents as "Little Lagos" and demanding that the South African government close its borders to Nigerians.

South Africa stages a fresh protest as demonstrators demand a ban on Nigerians. Image creidt: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Source: UGC

The protest was organised by the March and March movement, whose leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, led demonstrators through Sunnyside, a Pretoria neighbourhood with a large Nigerian community.

Standing in the area, she challenged Nigerians living there to come forward and explain how the suburb came to be associated with their home country, questioning aloud who had authorised the use of the Lagos nickname.

What protestors are demanding

The movement's legal representative, Xolani Zuma, went further, urging the government to impose a formal ban on Nigerian nationals entering South Africa. He tied the demand directly to drug-related concerns, stating:

"The state must ban Nigerians from South Africa. They must ban Nigerians until they stop selling substances to our people."

The group also called on South Africa to withdraw from the 1951 United Nations Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

Ngobese-Zuma described the agreement as unsustainable, arguing that the continued influx of migrants was straining public services and deepening frustration among South African citizens.

She indicated the movement planned to present its list of demands formally to the Department of Home Affairs.

The Instagram post on the demonstration is below.

Diplomatic tensions between Nigeria and South Africa

The Pretoria demonstration unfolded against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between the two countries.

A recent incident involving Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, drew fresh attention to the strained ties after his speech was omitted from the official livestream of the ceremony at which he presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fani-Kayode subsequently said the matter had been resolved, but he continued to voice unease over attacks targeting Nigerians in the country.

He has also maintained that those behind xenophobic violence represent a minority view and do not reflect the broader South African public.

The latest protest has intensified concerns about the safety and treatment of Nigerian nationals living in South Africa.

Jacinta questioned Tatjana's identity, Roland defends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Roland Schoeman’s defence of Tatjana Smith after activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned her South African identity.

Smith won four Olympic medals for South Africa before switching her sporting allegiance

to the Netherlands. Schoeman argued that her years representing the country should not be dismissed because of her ancestry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh