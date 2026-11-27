The Electricity Company of Ghana announced outages across four regions on Thursday, 26 November 2026

ECG traced the disruptions to separate faults, including an underground cable fault and feeder challenges

Dozens of communities across Accra, Tema, the Western Region and Ashanti West lost power supply

Residents in several communities woke up to darkness on Thursday as power cuts swept across four regions of Ghana, with the Electricity Company of Ghana scrambling to explain what went wrong.

ECG issued a series of notices on 26 November 2026 confirming outages in the Accra East, Tema, Western and Ashanti West regions, each caused by a different fault or technical challenge on the company's network.

ECG explains the cause of power outages in Greater Accra, Western and Ashanti regions. Photo credit: ECG.

Source: Getty Images

The company apologised for the inconvenience and said its engineers had been deployed to restore supply.

What caused the outages?

In Accra East, an underground cable fault at Westland triggered the disruption, cutting off power to Westland Kpotofe, Westland Saka Homes, Westland Sober Spot and surrounding areas.

The Tema Region outage, which hit Monte Carlo, Joe & Sam, Brian's Place and nearby communities, was attributed to a fault within ECG's network, though the company did not specify its exact nature.

Over in the Western Region, a technical challenge on Feeder 'A 13' at Fijai caused the blackout. Communities affected include Fijai, Holy Child College, Kweikuma and parts of BU.

The most widespread disruption occurred in the Ashanti West Region, where a technical challenge at Anwomaso left a long list of communities without electricity.

Among those affected were Konkromoase, parts of Anyinam, Atasomanso, TUC, Ahenema Kokoben, Brofoyedru, Nkoransah, Afratia, Adumasa, Kotwi, Bekwame, Kyekyewere, Paa, Pakyi No. 1 and 2, Daban, Wood Village, BOST, Cindy's Junction, parts of Kaase and surrounding areas.

Read the full public notice from the ECG on Facebook below:

ECG's assurance to customers

ECG assured all affected customers that its technical teams were actively working to resolve each of the faults and return power to the impacted areas as quickly as possible.

The simultaneous outages across multiple regions highlight the ongoing strain on Ghana's electricity distribution infrastructure, with residents in dumsor-weary communities once again left waiting for the lights to come back on.

GMet forecasts morning mist, afternoon rain

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather forecast for Friday, November 27, 2026.

Mist and fog patches were expected to reduce visibility in coastal, forest and mountainous areas during the early hours.

Localised thunderstorms and rain could have hit parts of the coast and inland areas by afternoon and evening

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh