Belarus announced it was extending its visa-free travel arrangement for citizens of 38 countries well beyond its original deadline

The decision covers a broad range of nationalities and signals a continued push by Minsk to ease international movement

Travellers from eligible countries can enter Belarus without a visa under terms that come with specific conditions and time limits

Belarus has extended its visa-free travel policy for citizens of 38 countries through to 2027, giving millions of eligible travellers continued access to the Eastern European nation without the need for a visa.

The Belarusian government confirmed the extension, which keeps in place an arrangement that had previously been set to expire.

Belarus extends visa-free travel for citizens of 38 countries through 2027. Photo credit; Riska & Yurich84/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the visa-free policy, nationals from the listed countries may enter Belarus for short stays without obtaining a visa in advance, provided they meet the entry requirements set by Minsk.

Which countries are included?

The 38 countries covered by the arrangement are predominantly European, spanning a wide geographical range.

Citizens of these nations can take advantage of the visa-free access for tourism, transit, and other short-term purposes, though travellers are advised to confirm the specific conditions attached to their nationality before making plans.

The extension follows an earlier phase of the policy that Belarus had already implemented, reflecting a deliberate effort by the government to position the country as more accessible to foreign visitors.

Officials have indicated that easing travel restrictions is part of a broader strategy to attract tourists and strengthen people-to-people ties with countries outside its immediate neighbourhood.

What travellers need to know

While the visa-free status removes one barrier to entry, travellers are still expected to hold a valid passport and comply with Belarusian border regulations.

Entry requirements, including permitted length of stay and approved points of entry, remain in place and must be observed.

The policy does not apply to arrivals via Russia, as the land border crossing between Belarus and Russia operates under different rules.

Travellers flying into Minsk National Airport or arriving through other designated entry points are those most likely to benefit directly from the arrangement.

Belarus has positioned this extension as a long-term commitment rather than a temporary measure, with the 2027 timeline offering greater certainty for travel planners and tour operators working with destinations in the region.

UAE lists 46 visa-free entry countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the UAE had published a complete list of European nations whose citizens were able to enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

The list covered 46 countries across the continent, spanning major economies such as Germany, France, and the UK alongside smaller states like Monaco and Vatican City.

Several Eastern European and post-Soviet nations, including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, and Georgia, also featured among the eligible countries.

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Source: YEN.com.gh