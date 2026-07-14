Thailand updated its visa-on-arrival policy on 15 July 2024, covering nationals from 31 countries and territories worldwide

Only Seychelles, Namibia, and Ethiopia made the list of African countries eligible for visa on arrival in Thailand

Eligible African travellers receive a 15-day single-entry stay and pay a fee of 2,000 Thai Baht upon arrival

Thailand has confirmed that only three African nations qualify for its visa on arrival scheme, with the vast majority of African passport holders still required to secure a visa before setting foot in the country.

The Thai Consulate's updated policy, which has come into force, covers nationals from 31 countries and territories who can apply for entry at designated immigration checkpoints upon arrival for tourism purposes.

The government of Thailand under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has named three African countries as eligible for visa-on-arrival. Photo source: PR Thai Government

Source: Getty Images

Which African countries are on Thailand's list

Of the 31 eligible countries and territories selected by Thailand, only Seychelles, Namibia, and Ethiopia are African nations.

Passport holders from these three countries can walk up to a Thai immigration checkpoint on arrival and request entry without having arranged a visa beforehand.

The permitted stay under this category is capped at 15 days, with a single entry granted per application. A fee of 2,000 Thai Baht is payable at the point of arrival.

All other African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, fall outside this arrangement entirely.

Travellers from those nations are required to apply for a Thai visa through the relevant embassy or consulate before departing for Thailand.

Similarly, Portugal's 2026 visa-free travel list also included only the two nations, Mauritius and Seychelles, as the countries from Africa.

How Thailand's broader visa policy works

Beyond the visa on arrival category, Thailand also runs a separate visa exemption programme for a portion of the 31 listed countries. Nations falling under that exemption, among them China, India, Russia, and Kazakhstan, qualify for a 60-day stay without requiring any visa at all.

None of the three African countries on the list qualifies for this 60-day arrangement. Seychelles, Namibia, and Ethiopia remain within the standard visa-on-arrival tier, subject to the shorter 15-day limit.

The policy places Thailand among the more selective destinations in Southeast Asia for African travellers, with most of the continent's passport holders continuing to navigate advance visa requirements before visiting the country.

Italy names visa-free African countries for 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italy had published its official visa exemption list for 2026, and only Mauritius and Seychelles made the cut from Africa's 54 nations.

Citizens from exempt countries can enter Italy for up to 90 days within any 180 days for tourism, business, study, and other purposes

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt were expected to still apply for a Schengen visa before travelling to Italy.

Source: YEN.com.gh