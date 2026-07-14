Italy published its official visa exemption list for 2026, and only Mauritius and Seychelles made the cut from Africa's 54 nations

Citizens from exempt countries can enter Italy for up to 90 days within any 180 days for tourism, business, study, and other purposes

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt must still apply for a Schengen visa before travelling to Italy

Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released its official visa exemption list for 2026, confirming that only two African countries qualify for short-stay visa-free entry into the country.

Italy's government under confirms only two African countries on its 2026 visa-free list. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Of the 54 nations on the African continent, only Mauritius and Seychelles appear on Italy's visa waiver list.

Citizens from all other African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Egypt, are required to obtain a Schengen visa through an Italian embassy or consulate before travelling.

Which African countries made Italy's visa-free list

The full exemption list compiled by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs covers more than 60 countries and territories worldwide, with the majority drawn from the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Caribbean. Africa's representation on the list is notably limited, with just the two island nations making the cut.

The visa waiver covers a wide range of travel purposes, including tourism, business, study, religious visits, sports competitions, official missions, and transit.

How Italy's short-stay exemption works

The waiver applies exclusively to short stays and does not confer any right to work or take up residence in Italy. Travellers from eligible countries must carry a valid passport throughout their stay, and the permitted 90-day window is calculated on a rolling basis across any 180-day period rather than by fixed calendar months.

Italy also attaches specific conditions to certain countries on the list. Nationals of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine qualify for the exemption only if they hold biometric passports. For Taiwan, the waiver is limited to passport holders whose travel documents carry an identity card number. Citizens of San Marino and the Holy See face no additional requirements and are exempt under all circumstances.

For African travellers planning a visit to Italy in 2026, the practical implication is straightforward: unless you hold a Mauritian or Seychellois passport, a Schengen visa application is a compulsory step before any travel to Italian destinations such as Rome or Milan.

Source: YEN.com.gh