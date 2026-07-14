Greece has announced that citizens of two African countries can travel to the country without a visa

The Greek government published the full list of nationalities exempt from its standard visa requirements

Travellers from the two African nations can now enter the European country for short stays without prior visa applications

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Greece has officially announced that citizens of two African countries are eligible to visit the European nation without obtaining a visa in advance.

Ghana misses out as Greece, under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, releases a list of two African countries eligible for visa-free travel. Photo source: Magali Cohen/Hans Lucas, Gonzalo Azumendi

Source: Getty Images

The Greek government, under current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, published a list of nationalities that qualify for visa-free access to the country, and two African nations made the cut.

This means eligible travellers can enter Greece for short-stay purposes without going through the standard visa application process, with Ghana failing to make the list.

Which African countries made Greece's visa-free list?

According to the published list from the Greek Foreign Affairs website, citizens of Seychelles and Mauritius are among those who can travel to the European countries without a visa.

Both island nations in the Indian Ocean have secured visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements with a number of European countries, and Greece's announcement adds to those existing travel privileges.

Travellers from these two countries can enter Greece for short stays, typically for tourism, family visits, or transit, without needing to apply for a Schengen visa beforehand.

The visa exemption for Seychelles and Mauritius comes as a major blow for travellers from other African countries, including Ghanaians, who regularly visit the nation for vacation or relaxation at various high-profile exotic tourist sites.

Others also pursue their tertiary education in Greece by enrolling in various public universities offering international courses.

What this means for African travellers

For most African passport holders, visiting Greece requires a Schengen visa, which involves submitting documentation, attending appointments, and waiting for approval.

The exemption for Seychellois and Mauritian citizens removes that barrier entirely, offering them significantly easier access to one of Europe's most visited destinations.

Greece, a member of the Schengen Area, attracts millions of tourists each year with its historic landmarks, Mediterranean coastline, and island destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos.

Citizens of the two listed countries are advised to confirm the specific conditions attached to their visa-free entry, including the maximum permitted duration of stay and any supporting documents they may be required to present at the border.

Under Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, New Zealand publishes the list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo source: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images, Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand lists eligible 60 visa-free countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand released a list of 60 eligible visa-free countries whose citizens can enter the nation.

Notably, despite the extensive list, the absence of any African nations highlights ongoing challenges in global travel accessibility for millions.

Source: YEN.com.gh